KIRTI KULHARI

Who Is Kirti Kulhari's Boyfriend Rajeev Siddhartha? Actress Confirms Dating Four More Shots Please Co-Star In New Year 2026

Rajeev Siddhartha began his in 2007 with the film Dil Dosti Etc and was also seen in ALTBalaji's web show Romil & Jugal in 2017.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 02, 2026, 11:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Who Is Kirti Kulhari's Boyfriend Rajeev Siddhartha? Actress Confirms Dating Four More Shots Please Co-Star In New Year 2026Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Kirti Kulhari who has worked in several movies and web-series, made her relationship with Rajeev Siddhartha official by confirming it on Instagram on New Year 2026. The actress clearly started off her new year's on a personal high and shared some pictures with her fans.

Who Is Rajeev Siddhartha?

Rajeev Siddhartha has worked in television, theatre and digital web series. He began his in 2007 with the film Dil Dosti Etc and was also seen in ALTBalaji's web show Romil & Jugal in 2017. Born in Dhanbad, Rajeev went on to study economics at the honours level from St. Stephen's College, Delhi. He is also holds an MBA from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management and Higher Studies (NMIMS), Mumbai. Before becoming an actor, he worked as an investment banker.

Some of the works featuring Rajeev Siddhartha include Dil Dosti Etc, Jolly LLB, TV series 24, Romil & Jugal, Four More Shots Please!, Upstarts, web series Aashram; Love, Sitara and Honeymoon Photographer among many others.

Kirti Kulhari took to Instagram and wrote in the caption: A picture is worth a thousand words… 

#happynewyear happy2026 everyone… 

About Kirti Kulhari

Kirti made her acting debut with hichdi: The Movie in 2010 and then featured in Shaitan in 2011. She has done Jal (2013), Pink (2016), Indu Sarkar (2017), Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), and Mission Mangal (2019) to name a few. She featured in popular series Four More Shots Please! (2019–present), Criminal Justice (2020) and Human (2022) among others.

