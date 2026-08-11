/Who is Komal Rani Swarnkar? Why is she trending along with Govinda - Sunita Ahuja reacts to 'Cheater no 1' claim - Watch

New Delhi: Over the last few days, actor-politician Govinda's personal life has been in the limelight. After he was recently spotted with actress Komal Rani Swarnkar at the airport, once again social media has been abuzz with a conjecture about his alleged link-up rumour. In fact, a day back, wife Sunita Ahuja was papped in the city and when photographers asked her about the actor's viral appearance, she gave a sharp reply taking a dig at him.
Komal Rani Swarnkar is a budding actress who is starring as the female lead in Govinda's self-produced upcoming film Roopa. Early media speculation incorrectly linked her background to the Marathi film industry, though she is stepping into the spotlight primarily for her Bollywood collaboration. Komal reportedly is from Uttar Pradesh but not much is known about her personal life.
Rumours are rife that Govinda and Komal are dating each other. However, there has been no official confirmation from either of them.
After Govinda and Komal were spotted together at the Mumbai airport recently, paps asked Sunita about the viral appearance. She said, "Woh kahawat suna hai, ‘Vinash kale viprit buddhi.’ Uski buddhi bhrasht ho gayi hai. Isliye yeh sab karta hai."
Paparazzi told Sunita that several social media users were now calling Govinda 'Cheater no 1'.
Sunita asked Govinda’s fans and the media to answer the question.
“Yeh question Govinda ke fans ko puchna hai. Main kuch bolti hoon toh sab mujhe troll karte hain. Main chahti hoon Govinda ke fans aur media iska jawab dein. Mujhse mat pucho, mujhe koi interest nahi hai. Jab main sach bolti hoon toh sab mujhe gaaliyan dete hain,” she added.
Speaking to ANI, Govinda acknowledged that Sunita had made similar claims in the past. “She abuses me with so much love, and I just accept them with love. I feel that wherever people are and whatever roles the Almighty has assigned them—the specific niche they occupy—we wouldn't have achieved success without them being there. We simply wouldn't be who we are. She has a rightful claim over the many children in our family who have now grown up. She was also kind to them," the actor said.
"There are many things that remain unexpressed—things that can never be put into words. If I were to offer just a glimpse of these matters from the outside, would there really be a need to cast aspersions to create a distance? People often view that as an escape. Is it essential to say bad mouth your own people to gain success? That is a bit easy. Sunita does it tactfully. She offers four words of praise or perhaps the praise comes naturally and then voice a criticism. I see more love in that," he added.
On the professional front, Govinda was last seen in the 2019 film 'Rangeela Raja,' in which he played a double role. He also appeared in the 2022 documentary 'Naam Tha Kanhaiyalal.'
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