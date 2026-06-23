/Who is Kubra Khan? Pakistani actress who celebrated her birthday with veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, Sara Ali Khan

New Delhi: The internet is abuzz with a latest video being circulated online of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and her granddaughter Sara Ali Khan dining out with a famous Pakistani actress Kubra Khan in London. What is the video all about? Let's dig deeper and find out more about the gorgeous actress of the neighbouring country.
Kubra Khan is a known face in Pakistani glamour world. She made her screen debut in 2014 with the film Na Maloom Afraad. She is also one of their highest-paid actresses. Kubra was born in Multan, Punjab but later her family moved to the United Kingdom when she was 6 months old. She was a model before becoming a actress.
Her television debut came in 2016 with Sang-e-Mar Mar.
For the unversed, recently a video went viral on social media which had veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, Sara Ali Khan at a London restaurant on June 16, joining Pakistani actor Kubra Khan for her 33rd birthday celebration.
Reportedly, the celebration celebration took place at a cosy restaurant in the city and was an intimate affair. Kubra, looked overwhelmed with the presence of the legendary Indian actress at her do and Sharmila Tagore happily made her eat the birthday cake. Take a look at the viral video below:
Sara Ali Khan & Sharmila Tagore celebrating Pakistani actress Kubra Khan's birthday.— Chota Don (@choga_don) June 22, 2026
Meanwhile, we Indians make these celebrities rich with our money, but they end up sitting and enjoying with ENEMY COUNTRY actors. pic.twitter.com/hUmvNnHwtf
She did Khuda Aur Muhabbat season 2, Andaaz-e-Sitam, Muqabil, Alif Allah Aur Insaan, Shadi Mubarak Ho. She then featured in Daldal besides doing movies including Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 and Parwaaz Hai Junoon.
Kubra was seen in Alif, Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, Sang-e-Mah and a film with Humayun Saeed titled London Nahi Jaunga, Jannat Se Aagay among others.
In 2024, she appeared in television series Noor Jahan as Noor Bano Shah which earned her rave reviews and will next be seen in Fatima Jinnah.
Last year in January, Kubra and her longtime beau Gohar Rasheed announced their upcoming wedding.
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