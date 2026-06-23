Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Who is Kubra Khan? Pakistani actress who celebrated her birthday with veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, Sara Ali Khan

Who is Kubra Khan? Pakistani actress who celebrated her birthday with veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, Sara Ali Khan

Viral Video: Kubra Khan is a known face in Pakistani glamour world. She made her screen debut in 2014 with the film Na Maloom Afraa.

Written ByRitika Handoo
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 09:29 AM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 09:29 AM IST
Who is Kubra Khan? Pakistani actress who celebrated her birthday with veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, Sara Ali Khan
Image Credit: Pic Courtesy: Instagram

About the Author

Ritika Handoo

Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood Buff - Ritika Handoo has been covering the world of glitz and glamour for over 13 years. Passionate about reality shows & celeb lives, when not tapping trends, she loves exploring lifestyle reads for the soul, and works on SEO-driven content. With a Bachelor’s in English literature and Masters in Mass Communication, in the middle of ‘breaking news’ chaos, her lookout for 5Ws & H remains on priority. Started out with HT Syndication & India Today, with gaining digital exposure first at News24. Interviewed Chetan Bhagat, Neha Dhupia, Adah Sharma, Yash Birla among others. Interacted with Deepika Padukone in a media group event for Gehraiyaan. Attended Pushpa 2 success bash, Vikram Vedha media conference & interacted with Hrithik Roshan. 

Can reach out to her at: Ritika.handoo@zeemedia.com or 

@ritikahandoo on X

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Mumbai weather today: BMC issues orange alert for thunderstorms and lightning
IMD Monsoon1 min ago
2
Whatsapp4 min ago
3
IMD Monsoon13 min ago
4
Technology news20 min ago
5
Lewis Hamilton27 min ago