Who is Lenin Bharathi? The man who sparked outrage after calling Rajinikanth a ‘fake philanthropist’

New Delhi: Filmmaker and actor Lenin Bharathi has recently made headlines after calling Tamil megastar Rajinikanth a “fake philanthropist” over a gesture involving a sanitation worker in Chennai.

The controversy erupted after Rajinikanth gifted a gold chain to a Chennai sanitation worker. Photographs of the meeting were shared by the actor’s team on social media, drawing widespread praise from fans who lauded the superstar’s generosity.

However, Lenin Bharathi criticised the move and voiced his disappointment on social media. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Merku Thodarchi Malai director accused Rajinikanth of remaining silent when sanitation workers had earlier protested for their rights.

He wrote, “Where were you, @rajinikanth, all those times when the sanitation workers were protesting for their rights at the entrance of the Ripon Building? Will you identify them only by their uniforms to showcase your so-called generosity, you fake philanthropist?”

The remark “fake philanthropist” has triggered outrage among Rajinikanth’s fans and sparked heated debates across social media, with many strongly defending the superstar.

For the unversed, Rajinikanth recently met Padma, a sanitation worker from T Nagar, at his residence after being impressed by her honesty and integrity. She had found an unclaimed pouch containing 45 sovereigns of gold jewellery and immediately informed her superiors before handing it over to the police. To honour her exemplary act, the superstar invited her home and gifted her a gold chain.

Who is Lenin Bharathi?

Lenin Bharathi is a noted actor, director and writer in the Tamil film industry. He made his directorial debut with the 2018 film Merku Thodarchi Malai, which was backed by Vijay Sethupathi. The rural drama emerged as a sleeper hit at the box office and starred Antony, Gayathri Krishnaa, Abu Valayankulam and Anthony Vaathiyar in key roles.

Before this, he wrote the screenplay for Aadhanlal Kadhal Seiveer. He has also acted in films such as Arjunan Per Paththu and Bison Kaalamaadan, earning recognition for his socially conscious storytelling.

Rajinikanth’s upcoming projects

On the work front, Rajinikanth will next be seen in Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film also features Mithun Chakraborty, SJ Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Anna Rajan and Jatin Sarna in pivotal roles.

Apart from this, the superstar will also appear in Thalaivar 173, produced by Kamal Haasan and directed by Cibi Chakravarthi.