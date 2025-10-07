Who Is Maithili Thakur? 24-Year-Old Folk Singer From Bihar, Once Honoured By PM Modi, Now Sparking Speculation About Political Career

New Delhi: Maithili Thakur, the celebrated folk and classical singer from Bihar, has recently become the centre of political speculation after a viral social media post hinted at her potential entry into the Bihar assembly elections. While no official announcement has been made, her statements and interactions with political leaders have ignited curiosity across the state.

Who is Maithili Thakur?

Maithili Thakur, 24, is a vocalist known for her soulful renditions of traditional folk songs in Maithili, Bhojpuri, and Hindi. Born in Benipatti, Madhubani district of Bihar, she was trained in Indian classical and folk music from a young age by her grandfather and father, alongside her two brothers, who also pursued music.

Her artistic journey has earned her significant honours, including the prestigious Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar from the Sangeet Natak Akademi in 2021. Beyond music, Maithili has been named the ‘State Icon’ of Bihar by the Election Commission of India in 2020, symbolising her cultural influence.

Maithili Thakur had shared a post 82 weeks ago featuring a photo with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the National Creators Award. In the caption, she expressed her gratitude by writing, "धन्यवाद प्रधान मंत्री जी @narendramodi," and mentioned being honoured as the "Culture Ambassador of the Year." The post reflected her pride in representing Indian culture and highlighted her growing national recognition beyond the music world.

Take a look at the post:

Political Speculation and Social Media Buzz

The buzz about Maithili’s possible political ambitions gained traction when BJP election in-charge Vinod Tawde shared photos and a supportive message on his social media handle. Tawde recalled how Maithili’s family had left Bihar in 1995 during the turbulent Lalu Prasad Yadav era, but inspired by the state’s progress today, she wishes to return and contribute to Bihar’s development.

In an interview with ANI, Maithili herself acknowledged the rumours but remained non-committal, “I too have been seeing these things on TV. I recently visited Bihar and had the opportunity to meet Nityanand Rai as well as Vinod Tawde. We had a discussion about Bihar's future. No official announcement has been made at this time. But let’s see what happens. I would like to contest from my village constituency because I have an attachment to it.”

However, since there is no official confirmation yet, Bihar, along with her fans and people of the state, waits to see if Maithili’s musical legacy will soon be accompanied by a political one.