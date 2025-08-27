Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2952260https://zeenews.india.com/people/who-is-malayalam-actress-lakshmi-menon-the-actress-named-in-high-profile-kidnapping-case-of-it-professional-2952260.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
LAKSHMI MENON

Who Is Malayalam Actress Lakshmi Menon, The Actress Named In High-Profile Kidnapping Case Of IT Professional?

Malayalam actress Lakshmi Menon is an Indian actress primarily known for her roles in Tamil films, but she began her career in Malayalam cinema. She has recently been implicated in the kidnapping and assault of an IT professional in Kochi. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 27, 2025, 01:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Who Is Malayalam Actress Lakshmi Menon, The Actress Named In High-Profile Kidnapping Case Of IT Professional?

New Delhi: Award-winning Malayalam actress Lakshmi Menon has been linked to a high-profile case involving the alleged abduction and assault of an IT professional.

According to multiple media reports, video footage allegedly shows the actress at the scene, along with others who were seen blocking the road and behaving aggressively. One report stated that the victim, a young man, was dragged out of his car and forced into another vehicle. The incident reportedly took place on the night of August 24.

The IT professional was allegedly kidnapped and beaten. Police officials said the charges were filed based on information suggesting that the actress was inside the car used by the kidnappers.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

(This is a developing story)

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK