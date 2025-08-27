Who Is Malayalam Actress Lakshmi Menon, The Actress Named In High-Profile Kidnapping Case Of IT Professional?

New Delhi: Award-winning Malayalam actress Lakshmi Menon has been linked to a high-profile case involving the alleged abduction and assault of an IT professional.

According to multiple media reports, video footage allegedly shows the actress at the scene, along with others who were seen blocking the road and behaving aggressively. One report stated that the victim, a young man, was dragged out of his car and forced into another vehicle. The incident reportedly took place on the night of August 24.

The IT professional was allegedly kidnapped and beaten. Police officials said the charges were filed based on information suggesting that the actress was inside the car used by the kidnappers.

(This is a developing story)