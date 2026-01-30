Who Is Mallika Prasad? Meet the Actress Playing the Chilling Villain in Rani Mukerji’s ‘Mardaani 3’

Rani Mukerji has returned to the big screen as the fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3, and the film has finally hit theatres. In the third chapter of the popular franchise, the story dives into a disturbing case involving the disappearance of young girls. What begins as a routine investigation soon reveals a far more dangerous and complex criminal network than anything Shivani has faced before.

This time, the antagonist is Amma , a character that has already left a strong impact through the trailer. Ruthless, calculating, and almost untouchable, Amma stands as Shivani’s most formidable opponent yet. As the saying goes, a powerful hero needs an equally powerful villain, and Mardaani 3 seems to deliver exactly that.

Who is Mallika Prasad?

The woman behind the terrifying Amma is Mallika Prasad, an artist whose work spans theatre, cinema, and education. Originally from Bengaluru, Mallika has built an impressive academic and creative journey. She completed her master’s degree in Performance Making from Goldsmiths, University of London, and later pursued formal acting training at the National School of Drama, earning a postgraduate diploma.

Her journey in cinema began in 1999 with the film Kanooru Heggadithi. She stepped into lead roles in 2001 with Guptagamini and soon became a well-known face in Kannada cinema. Over the years, she has featured in several notable projects such as Mussanjaya Katha Prasanga, Garva, and Magha Mayuri.

Beyond regional cinema, Mallika has also appeared in web series and Hindi films. Audiences may recognize her from the Konkona Sen Sharma–Manoj Bajpayee series The Killer Soup, as well as Anurag Kashyap’s Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat.

Apart from acting, Mallika has explored filmmaking too. She directed a short film titled For My Ela, which went on to win Outstanding Achievement awards at both the Sundarban International Film Festival and the LA Indie Short Film Festival.

About Mardaani 3

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Mardaani 3 marks the third entry in the hard-hitting crime drama franchise. Rani Mukerji once again leads the narrative as Superintendent Shivani Shivaji Roy, taking on a case that exposes the darkest layers of crime against children. With a new villain and a grimmer storyline, the film raises the stakes higher than ever before for the beloved cop drama series.