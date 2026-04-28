Who is Mamitha Baiju? Malayalam actress in Dhanush's Tamil film Kara - here's why she is trending

New Delhi: Malayalam actress Mamitha Baiju is in news for her upcoming film Kara with none other than Tamil superstar Dhanush. According to reports, there has been a lot of hullabaloo over the native casting disputes. Mamitha recently reacted to the controversy of casting non-Tamil actors in Tamil movies.

Mamitha Baiju on casting dispute

In a recent chat with Sudhir Srinivasan, Mamitha was asked to react to the conversation on the casting of Tamil films, she said, “When I got the chance, I took it and as an actor I look towards more exploration, and how to be more versatile. I am getting a chance to do that and I am doing it. So, it is the maker's choice first, who see me in a particular character. I can't be saying no… I want to work and earn that position."

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"I am getting that opportunity, so it is not unfair and if I am able to look convincing in that character, that is my goal. If it is a rural character, and I look convincing in it, then that is the biggest award for me. It is all about pushing the barrier, about the language also. It is my profession, and my responsibility to push the boundaries, and we have to do that, " she added.

Who is Mamitha Baiju?

Mamitha works predominantly in Malayalam and Tamil films. She made her debut in 2017 film Sarvopari Palakkaran, however, her it was her 2014 release Premalu which became her breakout role and the film emerged as one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time.

Interestingly, Mamitha will next be seen in Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Jana Nayagan. She also has Suriya's Viswanath & Sons (2026) directed by Venky Atluri.

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About Kara release, casting

Kara is an upcoming Tamil heist action thriller film directed by Vignesh Raja from a screenplay he co-wrote with Alfred Prakash. The film features Dhanush and Mamitha Baiju in lead roles, with KS Ravikumar, Karunas, Jayaram, Prithvi Rajan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Sreeja Ravi in supporting roles.

Kara is scheduled to release on April 30, 2026.