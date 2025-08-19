Who is Manika Vishwakarma? Rajasthan Girl Who Won Miss Universe India 2025

Manika Vishwakarma from Rajasthan has been crowned Miss Universe India 2025. She clinched the title on Monday, August 18, at a glittering ceremony in Jaipur, where Miss Universe India 2024, Rhea Singha, passed on the crown.

Tanya Sharma from Uttar Pradesh was named the first runner-up, Mehak Dhingra from Haryana secured the second runner-up position, and Amishi Kaushik took the third runner-up spot. Manika will now go on to represent India at the 74th Miss Universe pageant in Thailand this November.

Who is Manika Vishwakarma?

Hailing from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, and currently residing in Delhi, Manika is in the final year of her Political Science and Economics degree. Before this national triumph, she was also crowned Miss Universe Rajasthan 2024.

A multi-talented personality, Manika is trained in classical dance, excels in painting, and has represented India at the BIMSTEC Sewocon, an initiative by the Ministry of External Affairs. Her artistic excellence has been recognised by both the Lalit Kala Academy and the JJ School of Arts.

Beyond academics and the arts, Manika is equally committed to advocacy. She is the founder of Neuronova, a platform dedicated to reframing perceptions of neurodivergence. Through this initiative, she highlights the importance of viewing conditions like ADHD not as limitations but as unique cognitive strengths.

After her victory, Manika said, 'My journey started from my hometown, Ganganagar. I came to Delhi and prepared for the competition. We need to inculcate confidence and courage in ourselves. Everyone played a big role in this. I thank all those who helped me and made me what I am today. Competition is not just a field, it is a world of its own which builds the character of a person.'