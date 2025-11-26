Advertisement
SMRITI MANDHANA

Who Is Mary D’Costa? What We Know So Far About Smriti Mandhana–Palash Muchhal Wedding Controversy

Alleged leaked chats involving choreographer Mary D’Costa and Palash Muchhal have fueled speculation around Smriti Mandhana’s postponed wedding, though neither family has confirmed the claims.xxx

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 26, 2025, 01:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Who Is Mary D’Costa? What We Know So Far About Smriti Mandhana–Palash Muchhal Wedding Controversy(Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: The controversy surrounding Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s postponed wedding has taken a new turn, with choreographer Mary D’Costa unexpectedly pulled into the spotlight. Alleged purported screenshots of flirty chats between Mary and Smriti’s fiancé, Palash Muchhal, have been circulating on social media, prompting speculation about whether the messages played a role in the sudden halt of the ceremony.

Wedding Postponed After Back-to-Back Health Emergencies

The turmoil began on 23 November, the day Smriti was set to marry Palash, when her father Srinivas Mandhana suffered a medical emergency. The wedding was postponed indefinitely as he was rushed to the hospital. Doctors later ruled out heart blockages and confirmed he was “out of danger,” as reported by the Indian Express.

The situation intensified when, just a day later, Palash himself was admitted to a Mumbai hospital with a viral infection, though doctors said his condition was not serious.

Smriti’s father has since been discharged from the hospital and is reported to be stable.

Also Read | Relief For Smriti Mandhana As Father Recovers And Returns Home 

Deleted Wedding Photos and Alleged Chats Spark Fresh Online Speculation

In the midst of these back-to-back health scares, Smriti deleted her wedding photos from social media, a move that ignited fresh speculation online. The alleged leaked chats claim Palash described his relationship with Smriti as “almost dead” and “long-distance,” with Mary reportedly questioning him about the upcoming wedding. So far, neither Smriti nor Palash has addressed the authenticity of these messages.

However, adding to the speculation, Smriti deleted all photos and videos from her engagement and pre-wedding ceremonies on Instagram on Monday morning. Yet, it is important to note that Smriti has not deleted any of her other pictures with him.

Who Is Mary D'Costa?

As reported by Filmibeat, Mary D’Costa is a choreographer who was possibly overseeing performances for the wedding festivities. Usually away from public attention, her name spread quickly once the purported screenshots surfaced.

For now, both families remain focused on the medical issues that interrupted the celebrations, with neither side commenting on the social media claims or the rumours surrounding Mary’s involvement.

 

Zee News does not independently verify the authenticity of the screenshots or the allegations being circulated.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

