Who is Mayank Pawar? Splitsvilla 7 fame and seven-time Mr India winner passes away at 37

Mayank Pawar passes away: Fitness icon and Splitsvilla 7 fame Mayank Pawar has passed away at the age of 37. The news was confirmed on Monday through a statement shared on his official Instagram account, leaving fans and members of the fitness and entertainment industries in shock.

The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Mayank had recently celebrated his birthday on January 1, 2026. Following the announcement, social media platforms were flooded with condolence messages from admirers, colleagues and members of the fitness community.

Family Shares Emotional Statement

Confirming the heartbreaking news, his family wrote on Instagram:

“A brother, a champion, a mentor, and an inspiration to many. Mayank Pawar will forever live in our hearts.”

The family also informed followers about a prayer meeting scheduled for February 25, 2026, at Valmiki Mandir, Sangam Park, Rana Pratap Bagh, between 5 pm and 6 pm.

Inviting friends and well-wishers to join, the message concluded with, “Please join us in prayer and remembrance. Om Shanti.”

Who Is Mayank Pawar?

Mayank Pawar rose to prominence after appearing on Splitsvilla Season 7, where his calm demeanour, discipline and sportsmanship made him a memorable contestant. His elimination episode remains one of the most emotional moments of the season, with hosts Sunny Leone and Nikhil Chinapa seen embracing him as he exited the villa.

Beyond reality television, Mayank was a celebrated fitness professional. He was a seven-time Mr India titleholder and won the Mr India title once, earning widespread recognition in the bodybuilding and fitness circuit. He also worked as a celebrity fitness trainer and inspired many with his dedication to health and discipline.

An Inspiration On and Off Screen

Known for his warmth and sincerity, Mayank built a strong following over the years. His journey on Splitsvilla and his achievements in the fitness world made him a respected figure among peers and fans alike.

At present, no further details regarding the circumstances of his passing have been officially released.