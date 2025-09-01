New Delhi: Bollywood actress Esha Deol and ex-husband Bharat Takhtani has reportedly moved on and recently made his alleged relationship with Meghna Lakhani Insta-official. Sharing the news on social media, both Bharat and Meghna shared photos with each other.

Bharat took to IG Story and captioned the picture, 'Welcome to my family.' He tagged her and also used the hashtag - it's official. Meghna also shared the photo where the two can be seen sitting near the Origen de las Carreteras Radiales, a plaque in Madrid, Spain. Meghna wrote in the caption, "The journey starts here."

Who Is Meghna Lakhani?

Meghna Lakhani studied at The Sixth Form College in Colchester and completed her bachelor’s degree in Arts and Promotion at the University of the Arts London. Later, she earned an MBA from IE Business School, as per her LinkedIn profile.

She started her professional career in 2007 in the aviation industry, followed by a regional LATAM manager in the Emirates. In 2015, she joined VFS Global as a General Manager of Business Development.

Meghna co-founded a sustainable fashion marketplace known as Sisimol in Spain, before launching other business ventures like MTL Worldwide and Optas App.

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani Wedding

Hema Malini and Dharmendra's daughter Esha Deol got married to businessman Bharat Takhtani at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai on June 29, 2012. Their wedding was an intimate affair with family and close friends in attendance. The couple welcomed their daughter Radhya in October 2017 and their second daughter, Miraya in June 2019 respectively.

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani Divorce

In February 2024, Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani announced their separation after 12 years of marriage.

Back then, the couple released a joint statement to share the news with their fans. It read, “We have mutually & amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We would appreciate that our privacy is respected throughout. Thank you, Esha Deol & Bharat Takhtani.”