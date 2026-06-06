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NewsEntertainmentPeopleWho is Mia Takarabe? Move over K-pop as J-Pop is here! Meet 19-year-old half Indian half Japanese global music sensation
MIA TAKARABE

Who is Mia Takarabe? Move over K-pop as J-Pop is here! Meet 19-year-old half Indian half Japanese global music sensation

J-Pop star: Mia Takarabe is half-Japanese and half Indian, born in Adelaide and raised between Tokyo and Melbourne.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2026, 02:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Who is Mia Takarabe? Move over K-pop as J-Pop is here! Meet 19-year-old half Indian half Japanese global music sensation Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Mia Takarabe

New Delhi: Music lovers across the world have expressed their adulation and passion for K-Pop icons and their renditions - the crazy fandom of bands alike BTS and BLACKPINK is known to all. But have you heard of J-Pop? Well, yes - welcome to the Japanese pop music. Today, let's dig out some vital information about a rising J-Pop icon called Mia Takarabe, who interestingly has an Indian connection too.

ALSO READ: The Influence of K-Pop on Indian Youth: A Cultural Phenomenon

Who is Mia Takarabe?

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Mia Takarabe is half-Japanese and half Indian, born in Adelaide and raised between Tokyo and Melbourne. She has a multilingual background of being a singer, dancer, and a model - all at 19. A J-Pop star whose Indian heritage is central to her identity and appeal. Her father spoke the language at home, cooked traditional meals and filled their world with Japanese songs and customs. On her mother’s side, music was a constant, old musicals, harmony, lullabies, and Western pop icons like ABBA, Dolly Parton, and Olivia Newton-John. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mia Takarabe (@miatakarabe)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mia Takarabe (@miatakarabe)

About Mia Takarabe's career break

After years of singing at school talent shows and sketching the beginnings of her artistic identity, a defining shift came when multi-platinum producer Michael Africk, the CEO of Handcraft Entertainment. On her music career, Mia sharedBTS’ Jimin Becomes K-pop’s Most Popular Star for…; Jungkook and G-Dragon Hold THIS Position, "I’m not here just to participate in J-Pop - I’m here to help globalize it. I’m a global J-Pop artist because that’s who I truly am, and I want to show the world what this genre can become."

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jimin Becomes K-pop’s Most Popular Star for…; Jungkook and G-Dragon Hold THIS Position

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mia Takarabe (@miatakarabe)

Mia Takarabe and Steve Aoki's collab

Japanese Indian artist Mia Takarabe and 2 time Grammy-nominated producer Steve Aoki have released their new single 'Heartless'. For Mia, the record is a statement of intent. "I never wanted to choose between being Japanese and being global. 'Heartless' is about proving you can be both completely," she said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mia Takarabe (@miatakarabe)

Mia Takarabe's social media presence

The rising J-Pop icon has 19k followers on Instagram and has shared only 38 posts as of now. Her personal style looks all black minimalist with subtle details, and bold textures. She also flaunts some crazy tattoos.

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Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

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