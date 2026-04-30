Who is MrBeast & what's his staggering net worth? Richest YouTuber in the world joins 'Survivor 50'

New Delhi: The world’s most popular and richest YouTuber, James Stephen 'Jimmy' Donaldson, better known as MrBeast is hogging the limelight and this time it is not for any of his trending videos or pranks but his appearance on a reality show Survivor 50.

Who is MrBeast?

MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) is the highest-paid and richest YouTuber globally. He started his vlogging journey in teenage years. He has 126.5 million TikTok followers and 86.6 million Instagram followers.

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He is also the most-subscribed individual channel on YouTube. He reportedly brings in a substantial amount, with estimates reaching $600-$700 million per year. He has 480 million subscribers on YouTube.

Donaldson last year explained that he had little personal cash due to heavy reinvestment into his business ventures. In a post on X on June 1, 2025 he addressed a comment describing him as “the only billionaire under 30 to have not inherited his wealth.” He clarified, “I have very little money because I reinvest everything (I think this year we'll spend around a quarter of a billion on content).”

He wrote on X, “I personally have very little money because I reinvest everything (I think this year we’ll spend around a quarter of a billion on content). Ironically i’m actually borrowing $ from my mom to pay for my upcoming wedding lol But sure, on paper the businesses I own are worth a lot."

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Reflecting on his mammoth money and assets, Mr Beast told People magazine once, "I mean, not right now,” he explained. “I’m not naive; maybe one day. But right now, whatever we make, we reinvest ... I’ve reinvested everything to the point of—you could claim—stupidity, just believing that we would succeed. And it’s worked out."

MrBeast's net worth

Forbes ranked him first among the highest-paid YouTube creators in 2024. Fortune estimated his net worth at $2.6 billion in 2026.

Mr Beast on Survivor 50

Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans is the 50th season of the American competitive reality television series Survivor. MrBeast's appearance on the show is actually part of a crossover between his show, Beast Games and Survivor. Survivor host Jeff Probst was the co-host of the crossover.

The winner of 'Survivor 50' will be announced during the three-hour season finale on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.