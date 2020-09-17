Who is 'muftkhor'? Kangana Ranaut asks Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's tiff with the Maharashtra government has just gone from bad to worse. It all started with the actress calling out Mumbai Police and saying she feels scared in Mumbai. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut then asked her to refrain from coming to the city if she feels scared. Later in an interview, the political leader even addressed the Manikarnika actress Kangana using a derogatory term.

Now, in a recent interview, Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the remark. Kangana Ranaut stated that she searched the dictionary to know the meaning of the word, and said it means, ‘muftkhor’, one who eats for free. She then went on to say that she is the highest-paid actress and that she has paid Rs 15 to 20 crore as tax. She further stated that she has generated employment for her staff members, for crew members of her films and the people working in theatres when her films release. She says she pays a hefty tax to the Maharashtra Government to stay and work here, so she is not ‘muftkhor’.

Kangana also broke her silence over Maharashtra government’s alleged vengeful demolition and the personal remarks made against her and stated that a lot was said about her post her statement against the Mumbai Police.

However, the actress has clarified that she didn’t target Mumbai Police instead she was talking about the administration of Uddhav Thackeray led Maharashtra government.

“I want to question Uddhav Thackeray that while he has inherited Bala Saheb Thackeray’s properties, power, Shiv Sena and people’s loyalty, they have left behind his ideologies. So, who is muftkhor? I have been using my hard-earned money for the betterment of the country, the state of Maharashtra and have always made donations, how can I be muftkhor?” she added.

Today, it has become Sonia Sena. "Who is muftkhor then? I told you that everything I earn is being utilised for Maharashtra.

She went on to question, what Sanjay Raut had contributed to the economy, adding that she wanted him to apologize for his remarks.