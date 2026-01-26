Who Is Nadeem Khan? Dhurandhar Actor Arrested in Alleged 10-Year Sexual Exploitation Case

Actor Nadeem Khan, last seen in the film Dhurandhar, has reportedly been arrested in connection with allegations of repeatedly raping a domestic worker over nearly a decade. The victim, a 41-year-old domestic worker, claims that Khan lured her with the false promise of marriage.

According to a report by English daily, Mid-day said, the complainant had previously worked in the homes of several actors before coming into contact with Khan. In her statement to police, she said she first met the actor in 2015, and the two gradually became close.

The victim alleged that Khan repeatedly engaged in physical relations with her at both her home and his residence in Versova, under the assurance that he would marry her. The relationship reportedly continued for nearly 10 years. She approached the police after Khan refused to marry her.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to the police, as per the same report, “since the alleged physical relationship took place for the first time at the complainant’s house within the jurisdiction of Malvani police, and the victim resides in that area, Versova Police transferred the case on zero FIR to Malvani police"

Also Read | Actor Kamaal R Khan arrested after firing incident in Andheri West Housing Society: Reports

Who is Nadeem Khan?

Nadeem Khan has been active in the Indian film industry for several years, working across television, film, and OTT platforms, primarily in supporting roles. He has also been involved in theatre, performing in several stage plays.

Khan has worked alongside notable actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Asrani, Adil Hussain, and Sanjay Mishra. His filmography includes appearances in Mimi (starring Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi), Vadh (with Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra), Mukhbir: The Story of a Spy, Mrs Serial Killer, and Dhadak.

Recent Work in Dhurandhar

In Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, Nadeem played the role of Rehman Dakait’s cook, Ahlak. His character betrays Rehman Baloch by secretly assisting SP Chaudhary, played by Sanjay Dutt. In a pivotal scene, Ranveer Singh’s Hamza Mazhari forces Ahlak to reveal the truth through brutal means, ultimately resulting in the character’s death.

Upcoming Projects

Nadeem Khan is set to appear in Vadh 2, alongside Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra. The sequel to the critically acclaimed 2022 film Vadh is scheduled for release on February 6.