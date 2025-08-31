Who Is Nargis Fakhri’s Husband Tony Beig? Actress Makes First Public Appearance After Secret Wedding

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri has made her first public appearance with her husband, Tony Beig, following their secret wedding. The couple reportedly tied the knot with Nargis’ longtime boyfriend Tony Beig in an intimate ceremony earlier this year.

The newlyweds were spotted at a recent event at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai, where they were joined by director Farah Khan. The event celebrated the partnership between Visit Qatar and NMACC.

Nargis Fakhri and Tony Beig’s First Public Appearance

Nargis Fakhri and Tony Beig reportedly got married on February 16, 2025. At the event, the actress was seen posing on the red carpet with Tony and Farah Khan.

For the evening, Nargis opted for a wine-coloured lehenga-choli by Mahima Mahajan, paired with gold bangles and a matching necklace. Tony donned an all-black ensemble, while Farah also chose an all-black outfit, adding a touch of vibrance with a blazer featuring colourful floral embroidery.

In one of the clips from the event, Tony can be seen stepping forward to pose alongside Farah and Nargis. Farah was even heard playfully telling him, “Come stand with your wife.” The video quickly went viral, surprising many fans who were unaware of the couple’s wedding.

The event was also attended by Anil Kapoor, Chunky Panday, Dhvani Bhanushali, and several others.

Who Is Tony Beig?

Tony Beig is a Kashmiri-born businessman currently based in Los Angeles. While the couple tried to keep their marriage under wraps, photos from the ceremony eventually surfaced online.

Nargis and Tony reportedly dated for nearly three years before tying the knot. According to a report by The Times of India, the couple had an intimate wedding ceremony at a luxurious hotel in California.

Nargis Fakhri’s Recent Work

On the professional front, Nargis was last seen in Sajid Nadiadwala’s production Housefull 5. The movie was helmed by Tarun Mansukhani, also featured Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Panday, Nikitin Dheer, and Johnny Lever. The film collected Rs 288.58 crore worldwide against a reported budget of Rs 250 crore.