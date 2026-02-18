Who is Nasreen Hashmi? The Family Man actor Sharib Hashmi’s 4-time cancer survivor wife who stood by him through thick and thin - A look at their brave love story!

Today, in this feature series, let's take a look at this brave and beautiful love story of 'The Family Man' actor Sharib Hashmi and his wife Nasreen Hashmi. The couple not only has been together for more than two decades and are blessed with two children but also stayed put in a long health battle with latter's cancer. Know more about their resilience and love for each other.

Who is Nasreen Hashmi?

Sharib got married to Nasreen Hashmi on December 27, 2003. The couple have 2 children, a girl and a boy. Nasreen was reportedly first diagnosed with oral cancer back in 2018 and is a 4-time survivor of the disease. She underwent multiple surgeries, chemotherapies and around 60 radiation session to fight the cancer, and all this while supporting her partner - Sharib during his struggling days in the showbiz world.

About Nasreen's Oral Cancer journey

TOI quoted his old interview with Siddharth Kannan, where Sharib Hashmi opened up on his wife's illness and tough times ahead. “I don’t know what to call it… this is a divine mystery, but after she was diagnosed, and she got operated, I started getting work. I got The Family Man and Asur after that,” he shared, and added, “My career was doing fine, but she was struggling with cancer.”

Sharib shared how it all started in 2018 and how initial signs of oral cancer appeared as small sores which later developed into white or red patches, mouth thickening that doesn't heal. Many don't take note of these initial symptoms however, the diagnosis for Nasreen was ' very tough', added the actor. He shared in the interview how they juggled between managing tests, biopsies, scans, finances and children at home.

He shared the primary treatment for Nasreen was the removal of tumor surgically, which can be followed by chemotherapy or radiation, based on the spread and stage of tumor.

Sharib hailed his wife’s strong will and shared how she each operation was a tough ordeal for the family, yet she would bounce back within 3–5 days every time, “I have never seen anyone who has such a strong will,” he said.

The surgical treatment of oral cancer is challenging for the patient because of various physical changes that it can bring in yet actor's wife showed strong will and sailed through each time.

He added, "It was my wife Nasreen who supported me and stood by my side. She told me, ‘If this is what you want to do in life, then I am with you.’ She had left her job after our son was born. But when we exhausted all our savings, it was she who took up a job again to support the family. She was dabbling with her job and family together. Hats off to her.”

When Sharib quit work

In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Sharib shared that he quit work when he got rejected for a role in Dhobi Ghat post finalisation. He added, "My wife supported me a lot during that period full of struggle. She sold her jewellery so we could provide for food in the house. We even sold our house to make our ends meet. I had begun to lose hope with time. There was a time when I was not sure what would I feed my family for the next meal. She sold all her jewellery so I could pursue my acting ambitions without worrying about the food on the table. Eventually, we even had to sell our house. But I didn't give up."

Sharib and Nasreen's story is a strong reminder of how 'faith moveth mountains' if your will to survive and love is strong.

Kudos to them!