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  • /Who is Niharika NM? Influencer sparks dating rumours with Raghav Juyal after viral photos

Who is Niharika NM? Influencer sparks dating rumours with Raghav Juyal after viral photos

A series of cosy photos featuring influencer Niharika NM and actor Raghav Juyal has sparked dating rumours, drawing attention to the content creator's journey from engineering student to one of India's biggest digital stars.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 07:08 PM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 07:08 PM IST
Who is Niharika NM? Influencer sparks dating rumours with Raghav Juyal after viral photos
Image Credit: (Image: @raghav juyal/Instagram)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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