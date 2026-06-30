/Who is Niharika NM? Influencer sparks dating rumours with Raghav Juyal after viral photos

Popular social media influencer Niharika NM has become the subject of dating rumours after sharing a series of cosy pictures with actor and dancer Raghav Juyal on social media. The photos quickly went viral, prompting widespread speculation that the two may be more than just friends.
Their apparent chemistry in the images has led fans to discuss their relationship status across social media platforms. However, neither Niharika NM nor Raghav Juyal has addressed the rumours, leaving followers guessing.
Niharika NM, 29, is a Chennai-born, Bengaluru-raised content creator who later pursued higher education in California, earning degrees in engineering and an MBA. She began creating humorous sketches on YouTube in 2016 while she was in her second year of engineering college.
She first gained widespread recognition in 2018 with her YouTube video Types of Students During an Exam. Her popularity grew further on Instagram, where her relatable comedy reels and expressive storytelling resonated with millions of viewers. Her breakout reel, One Way Street It Is, became a viral sensation and established her as one of India's leading digital creators.
Known for her energetic humour and relatable content, Niharika has collaborated with several Indian and international celebrities as part of promotional campaigns. Her list of collaborations includes Priyanka Chopra, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda, Ajay Devgn, Mahesh Babu, Yash, Kartik Aaryan, Naga Chaitanya, Shahid Kapoor, and John Legend, among others.
Her content often blends American and South Indian accents while exploring everyday situations that resonate with Indian audiences and the global diaspora.
Born to Telugu-speaking parents from Vijayawada, Niharika expanded her career beyond content creation by making her acting debut in the Telugu comedy film Mithra Mandali in 2025.
She has also represented India at international events, including the Cannes Film Festival, and has appeared in entertainment-related projects such as Koffee With Karan Season 7 alongside Tanmay Bhat, Kusha Kapila, and Danish Sait. She also guest-starred on Netflix's animated comedy series Big Mouth.
Niharika continues to enjoy a massive digital following. She currently has 3.3 million followers on Instagram and is followed by several prominent personalities from the entertainment industry, including Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kartik Aaryan, Nayanthara, Sreeleela, Vijay Varma, Ahaan Panday, Shraddha Kapoor, Sharvari, Smriti Irani, Radhika Madan, and Tamannaah Bhatia, among others.
While her personal life has once again grabbed headlines following the viral photos with Raghav Juyal, neither of the two has publicly commented on the speculation surrounding their relationship.
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