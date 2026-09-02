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Who is Nikita Porwal? Meet India's Miss World 2026 hopeful set to take global stage in Vietnam

As the Miss World 2026 finale approaches on September 5, all eyes are on India's Nikita Porwal, who is representing the country at the prestigious pageant in Vietnam. Here's all you need to know about her journey.

Written ByAnanya Kaushal
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 05:40 PM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 05:40 PM IST
Who is Nikita Porwal? Meet India's Miss World 2026 hopeful set to take global stage in Vietnam
Image Credit: Nikita Porwal, Instagram

About the Author

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Sub-Editor at Zee News Digital desk. With over five years of experience, she is known for her versatile storytelling across multiple beats. She specialises in health, fitness, food, entertainment, fashion, travel, numerology-astrology predictions, and culture, delivering deeply researched and engaging content. 

Her work with IANS included coverage of major fashion weeks, high-profile celebrity interviews, and key industry events. She has interviewed celebs like Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Malaika Arora, Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, and more.

During her tenure at India News, she reported extensively on elections, conducted in-depth interviews, and managed daily rundowns and overall newsroom operations. Since starting her career in 2020, she has gained experience across both the digital and TV spheres. She can be reached at: Ananya.Kaushal@India.com or via X at @ananyaakaushal.

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Who is Nikita Porwal? Meet India's Miss World 2026 hopeful set to take global stage in Vietnam
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