The Miss World finale is all set to be broadcast live on September 5, 2026, and India's hopes rest on Nikita Porwal, who's carrying the country's colours at this year's pageant. Giving her a proper shoutout, the Miss India Organisation wrote, "From the Femina Miss India stage to the grandest global platform, Nikita Porwal has carried the spirit, strength, and story of India with every step of her Miss World journey."
They added, "As she takes the stage at the Miss World 75th Anniversary Final, millions of hopes, blessings, and cheers travel with her from home to Vietnam."
Nikita Porwal was born and brought-up in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. She stepped into the media world early, starting out as a TV anchor at just 18. She quickly found her footing on screen, and her presence there wasn't something people could ignore for long.
Being naturally creative, she didn't stop at anchoring, she moved into acting too. She reportedly appeared in Chambal Paar, a Brij-language film written, produced and directed by Sanjeev Singh Parmar. The film actually had its Australian premiere at the Araluen Centre as part of the National Indian Film Festival of Australia, and is expected to release in India soon as well.
Nikita has spent six years training in acting, and she's been vocal about wanting to break the idea that pageant winners can't also be serious actors. She's spoken about looking up to Priyanka Chopra as someone she admires deeply. Speaking to Hindustan Times, she said, "The way she has come from Bareilly and made her mark in an industry where she didn't have any backing or support is commendable."
She's also set to make her Kannada film debut soon, and storytelling seems to be a genuine passion of hers, she reportedly wrote a 250-page production titled Krishna Leela. Nikita won the Femina Miss India World 2024 title, which is what earned her the spot to represent India at Miss World this year.
With the pageant already underway in Vietnam, Nikita received her India sash at the official sashing ceremony. Talking about that moment, she said, "The idea of being called India, not your name, not your father's name, not your mother's name, but India itself, gives me a lot of butterflies."
She went on to explain that those very butterflies are exactly what will push her forward as she represents the country on the international stage.
As things stand, India hasn't made it to the list of Multimedia Finalists in the Asia and Oceania category, a group that currently includes Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, New Zealand and Thailand. You can watch the Miss World finale live telecast on JioHotstar on September 5, 2026.
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