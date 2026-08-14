/Who is Nikita Rawal and why is she trending? Actress was forcefully 'kissed' on red carpet by female fan

New Delhi: Actress Nikita Rawal recently hogged attention for a viral moment where she was allegedly forcefully kissed on the lips by a female fan at the red carpet. The moment was caught on camera and broke the social media platforms as the videos went viral. Soon, the clippings were shared widely on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).
Nikita Rawal is an actress who completed her graduation from Mithibai College and made her acting debut with Mr Hot Mr Kool. She has featured in movies like Black & White starring Anil Kapoor, The Hero – Abhimanyu, Ammaa Ki Boli, Garam Masala with Akshay Kumar and John Abraham and Cute Kamina.
Nikita made her debut into Telugu cinema in 2012 and starred in a project titled Timpa, where she worked alongside Vikram Roy.
The actress is all set to appear in Roti Kapda and Romance, where she will share screen space with Arshad Warsi and Chunky Pandey.
For the unversed, while Nikita was seen interacting with a female fan at the red carpet event when suddenly the fan first kissed her on the cheek before kissing her on the lips.
Nikita seemed visibly shocked but the female fan continued to hold on to her. Several fans took to social media and reacted to the incident. One person wrote: Wt a funny script while another one wrote: Publicity stunt for promotion of ott/ movie.
Days after the incident, Nikita took to Instagram and wrote: "Thank you so much for all the love and support. I truly appreciate it. And you know I'm right, I haven't done anything wrong. I have nothing to hide, and I will always stand by the truth."
Nikita shared screenshots of messages from fans on her Instagram Stories. She thanked her fans for standing by her.
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