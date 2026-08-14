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Who is Nikita Rawal and why is she trending? Actress was forcefully 'kissed' on red carpet by female fan

Who is Nikita Rawal? The actress shared screenshots of messages from fans on her Instagram Stories. She thanked her fans for standing by her.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByRitika Handoo
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 02:17 PM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 02:17 PM IST
Who is Nikita Rawal and why is she trending? Actress was forcefully 'kissed' on red carpet by female fan
Image Credit: Instagram grab

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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