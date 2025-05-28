Who Is Nikki Lilly, Whom Jacqueline Fernandez Praised For Shining At Cannes 2025 Red Carpet - Find Out Here!

New Delhi: Famous content creator and activist Nikki Lilly, felt elated after actress Jacqueliene Fernandez praised her for making a roaring red carpet presence at Cannes 2025. Nicole Lilly Christou or Nikki Lilly is a British charity campaigner, YouTuber, author and television presenter who is widely recognized for her inspiring journey and impactful presence online. She recently shared her joyful moments from the prestigious Cannes Film Festival on Instagram.

Nikki’s radiant smile and empowering caption reflected her pride in attending such a globally celebrated event. In a beautiful gesture, Jacqueliene Fernandez commented on Nikki’s post with a simple yet powerful message: “Love!” This brief but meaningful response from the Bollywood diva spoke volumes, instantly resonating with fans and followers alike. The post quickly gained traction, with many praising Jacqueliene for her constant positivity and genuine encouragement.

Fans flooded the comment section with love for the actress:

“This is the reason I love jacqueline she's always supportive everyone”

“jacque always encourages those people who is going through difficulties”

“Jacqueline is so supportive”

Jacqueline advocates initiatives like SheRox, which promotes health and well-being among women, and her active participation in campaigns addressing cyberbullying and gender equality.

Who Is Nikki Lilly?

Nikki is of Greek-Cypriot and Indian descent. At 6, she was first diagnosed with arteriovenous malformation (AVM), a rare medical condition that has required treatment with numerous operations, and which has visibly changed her physical appearance. She missed 4 months of primary school and went to the United States multiple times for treatment.

She started making YouTube videos at the age of 8, to share her experiences of living with a 'visible difference'. She and her parents set up The Butterfly AVM Charity to raise awareness of AVM, raise funds for research into the condition, and to support sufferers and their families.