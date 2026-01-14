New Delhi: Moroccan-Canadian beauty Nora Fatehi has a huge fanbase and currently is in news for her personal life. Social media is abuzz with the rumours of her dating a Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi. As of now, neither Nora nor Hakimi has confirmed the rumours, but the gossip mills are on a roll.

Nora Fatehi Mystery Man

The rumour about their alleged link-up started after Nora’s trip to Morocco, where she was spotted attending a match during the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). She shared several stories on Instagram revealing that the team she was supporting, Morocco, had emerged victorious. Soon, fans speculated about them being a couple.

On Reddit, many users noticed that Achraf Hakimi had liked one of Nora’s Instagram posts from the game, adding fuel to dating rumours.

Who Is Achraf Hakimi?

Achraf Hakimi is a Moroccan footballer, widely regarded as one of the best right-backs in the world. He plays as a right-back for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and captains the Morocco national team. Hakimi began playing for Real Madrid Castilla in 2016 and was promoted to the first-team in 2017.

Born in Madrid, Spain, to Moroccan parents of Arab descent, Hakimi grew up in Getafe belonging to the Community of Madrid, where his family faced economic challenges.

He was earlier married to Spanish actress Hiba Abouk from 2020 until 2023. The couple have two sons, born in 2020 and 2022. In 2023, Hiba released a statement on her Instagram account confirming that the couple had previously separated, and that they were awaiting divorce proceedings.

Hakimi Controversy

Back in 2023, Hakimi faced an allegation of rape of a 24-year-old woman, and was placed under judicial supervision. He was reportedly banned from contacting his alleged victim but allowed to leave French territory. Hakimi's lawyer, Fanny Colin, has stated that his client strongly denies these allegations.