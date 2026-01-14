Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3006516https://zeenews.india.com/people/who-is-nora-fatehis-mystery-boyfriend-meet-achraf-hakimi-moroccan-footballer-who-was-once-married-to-spanish-actress-has-2-sons-3006516.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleWho Is Nora Fatehis Mystery Boyfriend? Meet Achraf Hakimi, Moroccan Footballer Who Was Once Married To Spanish Actress, Has 2 Sons
NORA FATEHI BOYFRIEND

Who Is Nora Fatehi's Mystery Boyfriend? Meet Achraf Hakimi, Moroccan Footballer Who Was Once Married To Spanish Actress, Has 2 Sons

Who Is Nora Fatehi's Boyfriend: He was earlier married to Spanish actress Hiba Abouk from 2020 until 2023. The couple have two sons, born in 2020 and 2022. 

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 14, 2026, 01:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Who Is Nora Fatehi's Mystery Boyfriend? Meet Achraf Hakimi, Moroccan Footballer Who Was Once Married To Spanish Actress, Has 2 SonsPic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Moroccan-Canadian beauty Nora Fatehi has a huge fanbase and currently is in news for her personal life. Social media is abuzz with the rumours of her dating a Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi. As of now, neither Nora nor Hakimi has confirmed the rumours, but the gossip mills are on a roll. 

Nora Fatehi Mystery Man

The rumour about their alleged link-up started after Nora’s trip to Morocco, where she was spotted attending a match during the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). She shared several stories on Instagram revealing that the team she was supporting, Morocco, had emerged victorious. Soon, fans speculated about them being a couple.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mr Humble (@mrjameshumble)

On Reddit, many users noticed that Achraf Hakimi had liked one of Nora’s Instagram posts from the game, adding fuel to dating rumours.

ALSO READ: Who Am I? Moroccan Beauty Who Became Huge Bollywood Star But Once Worked In A Hookah Bar | In Pics

Who Is Achraf Hakimi?

Achraf Hakimi is a Moroccan footballer, widely regarded as one of the best right-backs in the world. He plays as a right-back for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and captains the Morocco national team. Hakimi began playing for Real Madrid Castilla in 2016 and was promoted to the first-team in 2017. 

Born in Madrid, Spain, to Moroccan parents of Arab descent, Hakimi grew up in Getafe belonging to the Community of Madrid, where his family faced economic challenges.

He was earlier married to Spanish actress Hiba Abouk from 2020 until 2023. The couple have two sons, born in 2020 and 2022. In 2023, Hiba released a statement on her Instagram account confirming that the couple had previously separated, and that they were awaiting divorce proceedings. 

Hakimi Controversy

Back in 2023, Hakimi faced an allegation of rape of a 24-year-old woman, and was placed under judicial supervision. He was reportedly banned from contacting his alleged victim but allowed to leave French territory. Hakimi's lawyer, Fanny Colin, has stated that his client strongly denies these allegations.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

US Iran
Is Countdown On? Trump’s Military Strike Signals Put Iran On The Edge | DNA
Pakistan
Pakistan’s Nuclear Role Weakens Global Non-Proliferation, Undermines Stability
India
India–Thailand Tourism Ties Has Vast Potential Due To Cultural Ties: IATO
India France ties
Ahead Of Massive Rafale Deal, PM Modi Meets Diplomatic Advisor To French Prez
AAP Delhi
Rachna Was Supposed To Testify In Her Husband’s Murder Case: Saurabh Bharadwaj
woolen kurta set
Woolen Kurta Palazzo Sets for Warm & Stylish Winter Ethnic Looks
J&K news
Multiple Drones Spotted Along LoC In J&K, Indian Army Takes Swift Action
personal care
Luxury Women’s Perfumes That Leave a Lasting Impression Every Time
Punjab
Bhagwant Mann Govt Redraws Punjab’s Public Transport Map
Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu And Kashmir: 5 Government Employees With Terror Links Terminated