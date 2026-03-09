Who is Priyanka Mohan? OG actress breaks her silence on trolls 'mocking' her & memes calling her 'wooden face'

New Delhi: South Indian actress Priyanka Mohan recently opened up on trolls and memes against her. Young star has been subjected to a lot of criticism and jokes on her 'acting skills' in the recent past on social media. In an interaction with journalist Sudhir Srinivasan, Priyanka shared her views on negative campaign against her.

Social media has been abuzz with netizens commenting on her performances in the latest releases like Saripodhaa Sanivaram and OG among others . Some even went on to call her 'wooden face' while others made memes on her.

The actress said, "I would say yes, campaign is a big word. But a lot of things has happened, which I don't want to dwell into the past. But I have understood that it's an uncertain industry, anything can happen to anyone. Obviously, it hurts me, but that fall helped me to rise."

Who is Priyanka Mohan?

Priyanka Arul Mohan features in Tamil and Telugu films. She made her acting debut with the Kannada film Ondh Kathe Hella (2019), and appeared in the Telugu films Gang Leader (2019), Saripodhaa Sanivaaram (2024) and the Tamil films Doctor (2021), Don (2022) and Etharkkum Thunindhavan (2022).

Priyanka Mohan's educational background

Acccording to Wikipedia, Priyanka did her schooling from Alvas PU College, Moodabidri and studied Biological engineering from PES University in Bangalore.

She was last seen in Pawal Kalyan's They Call Him OG - a Telugu period gangster action film written and directed by Sujeeth. The movie features Pawan Kalyan in the titular role, alongside Emraan Hashmi, Prakash Raj, Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sudev Nair and Sriya Reddy.

Next, she has an untitled fantasy romantic comedy film directed by Ken Royson, co-starring Kavin.