Who Is Pyjama Man? A Notorious Serial Event-Crasher Who Targeted Ariana Grande, Katy Perry And Other Celebrities

At the Singapore premiere of Wicked: For Good on November 13, Ariana Grande found herself in a troubling situation when a man- later identified as serial event-crasher Johnson Wen, aka “Pyjama Man”- ran onto the yellow-brick-road carpet and physically accosted her. The incident has sparked widespread outrage online, reigniting debates about celebrity safety and accountability.

Who is Pyjama Man?

Johnson Wen is a 25-year-old Australian influencer notorious for crashing high-profile events. He first gained attention for sneaking onto stages during concerts, often wearing colourful pyjamas or eccentric outfits- hence his nickname. In previous incidents, Wen has interrupted performances by global stars, including Katy Perry and The Weeknd, drawing criticism for his stunts.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

At the Wicked premiere, he was spotted wearing a plain white shirt and shorts, his long black hair highlighted by dyed blue streaks. In videos captured by attendees, he suddenly wraps his arm around Grande, seemingly attempting to pull her closer- despite her obvious discomfort.

Social Media Erupts Over Ariana Grande Incident

On social media, users have called him out for repeatedly “assaulting/harassing people” and posting videos of it. One person commented, “GET A JOB STAY AWAY FROM HER.” Another wrote, “you literally assaulted her and you’re posting it? bro you deserve to be in jail there is something severely wrong with you.” A third added, “Dude, this is not okay. Look how badly you scared her! You put hands on her.”

Also Read | Girija Oak SLAMS AI-Generated Photo Amid ‘Blue Saree’ Viral Craze, Warns of Social Media’s Dark Side

Following the incident, Cynthia Erivo, Grande’s co-star, stepped in protectively, positioning herself between Wen and Grande and shouting at him while security removed him. Grande appeared visibly shaken, supported by Erivo and Michelle Yeoh in the moments that followed.

While Wen later posted on Instagram thanking Grande for “letting me jump on the Yellow Carpet,” many are calling his actions disturbing rather than harmless.

Take a look:

He has repeatedly breached security perimeters at concerts, later posting the encounters on social media as though they were invited interactions. In one incident involving pop star Katy Perry, Wen uploaded a video of himself onstage and captioned it, “@katyperry Dear Katy Perry thanks for letting me dance on stage… I dreamed about meeting you!! And now it has happened.” The post drew criticism for presenting the unauthorised intrusion as a mutual, celebratory moment. Similar episodes at other shows have raised ongoing concerns about how easily Wen has been able to approach performers, prompting further scrutiny of event-security practices.

Public reaction has intensified, with calls for more than mere apologies. Many are urging authorities to pursue legal action, enforce event bans, and implement stricter security measures. Given Wen’s history of repeated intrusions, critics argue his behaviour should be treated as a serious offence rather than dismissed as a social media prank.