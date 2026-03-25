Who is Raashii Khanna? Farzi star gears up for Season 2, Lukkhe and major Bollywood projects

New Delhi: Actress Raashii Khanna is all set to appear in the upcoming series Lukkhe and Farzi Season 2, alongside Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi.

At the recent Amazon Prime Video slate announcement, where Lukkhe and the much-awaited Farzi Season 2 were unveiled, Raashii emerged as one of the standout highlights. While Lukkhe reportedly features her in a fresh pairing with King, Farzi Season 2 marks her return to a role that earned her significant appreciation in its first season. Fans are eagerly anticipating her performance in the sequel.

At the same time, with Lukkhe, she is set to step into a completely new avatar, further showcasing her versatility.

Meanwhile, her film Ustaad Bhagat Singh, co-starring Pawan Kalyan, is currently running in theatres and receiving a strong response from audiences, adding to her winning streak. Looking ahead, she will also be seen in an upcoming film alongside Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, directed by Anees Bazmee. Additionally, she is set to share screen space with R. Madhavan in Bridge.

Who is Raashii Khanna?

Raashii Khanna is an Indian actress who works predominantly in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films. She made her acting debut with Madras Cafe (2013), where she played Ruby Singh, the wife of an Indian intelligence officer portrayed by John Abraham.

She then made her Telugu debut with Oohalu Gusagusalade (2014), earning widespread appreciation. Over the years, she established herself as a popular actress in Telugu and Tamil cinema with films like Bengal Tiger (2015), Supreme (2016), Jai Lava Kusa (2017), Tholi Prema (2018), Imaikkaa Nodigal (2018), Venky Mama (2019), Prati Roju Pandage (2019), Thiruchitrambalam (2022), Sardar (2022), and Aranmanai 4 (2024).

On the OTT front, she has appeared in Rudra: The Edge of Darkness (2022) and Farzi (2023).

Raashii hails from Delhi and completed her graduation with a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in English from Lady Shri Ram College.

In 2021, she ranked 16th on Forbes India’s list of the most influential stars on Instagram in South cinema. In February 2023, she also topped IMDb’s weekly list of popular Indian celebrities.