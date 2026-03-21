Who is Ramya? Actor-politician slams Aditya Dhar, says ‘jingoism and propaganda is so passé’ in viral review

New Delhi: Dhurandhar: The Revenge is currently dominating conversations across the country. While filmmakers and actors from the industry have appreciated the movie, a scathing review criticising it is now going viral.

Kannada actor and former politician Ramya has brutally slammed the film, writing:

“Just watched Dhurandhar 2 and wow! What a masterclass in how to turn something promising into an endurance test. It’s like reading a textbook of the most boring subject with never-ending chapters—and at some point, your brain just gives up and starts laughing out of sheer despair at the atrocity unfolding in front of you. If you really want to watch it, do yourself a favour—don’t waste your time or money in a theatre. This is strictly ‘pause, scroll phone, question life choices’ content—best consumed on a streaming platform where escape is just a click away.”

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Just watched Dhurandhar 2 and wow! what a masterclass in how to turn something promising into an endurance test.

It’s like reading a textbook of the most boring subject with never-ending chapters and at some point, your brain just gives up and starts laughing out of sheer despair… — Ramya/Divya Spandana (@divyaspandana) March 20, 2026

She further criticised the film’s technical aspects, adding: “Direction, dialogues, editing, background score, acting—all consistently subpar. It genuinely feels like no one told them there was a March 19 release deadline approaching. Or worse, they knew and still said, ‘haan, perfect hai, bhej do.’ In Dhurandhar (Part 1), people were hooting, clapping, vibing. There was energy. There was engagement. This one—the audience was having none of it. You could feel the collective disappointment in the theatre.”

Taking aim at Ranveer Singh’s performance, she remarked: “Also, to everyone saying it’s Ranveer carrying the film—what exactly is he carrying? Because all I could see was his hair. In the first part, his hair had personality, presence, character. In this one, it’s just there. In the way. Of everything. Blocking scenes. Possibly eligible for a supporting role nomination.”

Ramya also flagged the film’s violence, writing:“And the violence!!! This isn’t a movie, it’s basically a visual handbook (one that absolutely should not exist) on how creatively violent you can get with literally any object lying around. Syringe? Used. Spanner? Used. Knives, spiked balls, machetes, reapers, chains, guns, bombs, bazookas, shutters—you name it, they’ve weaponised it.”

She added: “The director seems to be in a constant competition with himself: ‘How do I make the next scene more violent/comical than the last?’ And it just keeps escalating to the point where it stops being shocking and starts being hilarious. You chop off both legs, soak a torso in kerosene, and the guy is still delivering dialogues like he’s mid-TED Talk. Medical science, zindabad. Forget Oscar, Nobel Prize incoming.”

She concluded: “Long story short: Dhurandhar 2 is a huge disappointment. Snoozefest/comedy at best. If Part 1 made you cheer, this one will make you question why—Dhurandhar 2, why? Ranveer, you’re better than this. Aditya Dhar—jingoism and propaganda is so passé. Get over it.”

Her remarks come amid a broader conversation around the film, which has also been labelled “propaganda” by a section of viewers.

Who is Ramya?

Ramya, born Divya Spandana on November 29, 1982, is an Indian actress, film producer, and politician. She served as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha, representing the Mandya constituency in Karnataka.

Primarily known for her work in Kannada cinema, she has also appeared in Tamil and Telugu films. Widely regarded as one of the leading actresses in Kannada cinema, she has often been referred to as the ‘Sandalwood Queen’. Ramya is the recipient of two Filmfare Awards, along with the Udaya Award and a Karnataka State Film Award.