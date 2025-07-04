New Delhi: Ramayana's first look video was released on July 3, 2025, and as expected it exploded fan reactions online. The visuals looked brilliant in this VFX heavy epic saga re-telling the tale of good over evil. Touted as one of the biggest Indian film ever made - has got an exciting and fresh cast in the titular roles. Ever since the 2-part film was announced, speculation about its ensemble star cast has been high. Today, let's dig out more information about the actor who is playing Lord Lakshmana in the movie headlined by Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Hanumana respectively.

Who Is Ravi Dubey?

Born in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, Ravi and was brought up in Delhi. He kickstarted his acting career in 2006 with the show Stree Teri Kahani and followed it with roles in shows like Doli Saja Ke, and Yahan Ke Hum Sikandar. He also featured in Saas Bina Sasural, 12/24 Karol Bagh and Jamai Raja (2014), which made him a household name.

From Engineering To Acting

He shifted to Mumbai for studying electronic and telecommunications engineering at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology. Later, he began modelling and soon acting happened. He has featured in over 40 TV commercial ads, including Reliance, TVS Victor, Mrs. Marino, Gee Pee Mobile, Nestle, ICICI, Action Milano Shoes, Fairever, Santro and Water Kingdom.

Reality TV Shows

He has featured in Nach Baliye Season 5 along with wife and actress Sargun Mehta. He became the first runner-up of the show. He also participated in Nach Baliye Shriman v/s Shrimati in 2013. He hosted dance reality show India's Dancing Superstar. He did Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8 where he was the 2nd Runner-up.

He also did Entertainment Ki Raat along with Dipika Kakar and Asha Negi. He participated in Lip Sing Battle along with wife Sargun Mehta, Rithvik Dhanjani & Asha Negi. Ravi hosted Rising Star. He also hosted game show Sabse Smart Kaun and Seventh Season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs.

Ravi Dubey In Ramayana

In Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus, Ravi will be seen playing the pivotal role of Lord Lakshmana in Ramayana. The actor recently shared the first glimpse of the mythological saga, calling the role the greatest honour of his life. Ravi took to social media with a heartfelt post that read, “It’s the greatest honour of my life to be part of a story that has shaped generations. Welcome to the world of Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana, the immortal story of Rama vs Ravana. Grateful to walk this path, and to share it with all of you. Let’s celebrate this moment and together, step into the @worldoframayana. Our Truth. Our History.”

As of now, Ravi’s look as Laxmana is under wraps , sparking excitement and curiosity among fans to see their favourite on-screen avatar. Backed by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana Part 1 will release on Diwali 2026, while Part 2 is set to hit theatres on Diwali 2027.

Ravi Dubey's Net Worth

According to IMdb, his combined net worth with wife and fellow actor-producer Sargun Mehta is estimated to be over Rs 150 crore.

Ravi Dubey And Sargun Mehta's Properties, Bungalows

Ravi Dubey and wife Sargun Mehta are hailed as as one of the entertainment industry's leading power couples. Their production house - Dreamiyata Entertainment runs several hit TV shows and music videos. The duo also own luxurious homes in Mumbai and Punjab.