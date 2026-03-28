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NewsEntertainmentPeopleWho is Reet Padda? Aneet Padda’s sister sparks row after calling ‘Dhurandhar’ propaganda; Netizens speculate about her alleged relationship
ANEET PADDA

Who is Reet Padda? Aneet Padda’s sister sparks row after calling ‘Dhurandhar’ propaganda; Netizens speculate about her alleged relationship

Reet Padda is the elder sister of Bollywood actress Aneet Padda, known for her role in the 2025 film Saiyaara.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 28, 2026, 06:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Who is Reet Padda? Aneet Padda’s sister sparks row after calling ‘Dhurandhar’ propaganda; Netizens speculate about her alleged relationship(Source: X)

New Delhi: As Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues to enjoy massive success and praise, a section of the internet has labelled it “propaganda.” Amid this, actress Aneet Padda’s sister Reet Padda has come under fire for her strong opinions on the film.

One of her replies to a social media user is now going viral, in which she criticised the Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar and The Kashmir Files for what she called a “government-friendly narrative.”

She also took a dig at Priyanka Chopra for not using her platform to speak against the “illegal war” in Palestine.

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Ever since her remarks surfaced online, Reet has been trending on X (formerly Twitter).

What Did Reet Say?

A comment attributed to Reet that is now going viral reads: “For Dhurandhar, it literally serves as a government-friendly narrative, using political speeches to justify, say, the minor hiccup of demonetisation. Call it propaganda? Yep. Deny it? Not a chance. But maybe your definition of propaganda is different, who knows.”

She further wrote: “As for Kashmir Files and Kerala Files, the films apparently enjoy a bit of creative math… Take a sliver of truth, sprinkle in some absurdly inflated numbers, and suddenly you’ve got a full-blown narrative against a community.”

Reet also questioned why films tackling political issues from a different perspective struggle to get released, suggesting that such movies push selective narratives rather than presenting complete ground realities.

She additionally criticised Priyanka Chopra for not addressing the Israel-Gaza conflict during the Oscars, where her co-presenter Javier Bardem had voiced support for Palestine.

Netizens React

Following her comments, several users reacted strongly on social media.

One user wrote that Reet had mocked Dhurandhar and faced trolling, after which she allegedly made her account private.

Another post claimed that Reet and a person identified as Fazil Ahmed had both made their accounts private after the backlash.

Reet Padda, who has now made her social media accounts private following the backlash, reportedly had around 6.7K followers on Instagram and is based in France.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she works as a Customer Success Manager at Ayolab. Her bio describes her as a marketing specialist with experience in campaign strategy, market research, and client relations.

The B2B SaaS company works with brands such as L’Oréal, Coty, Lacoste, and Pierre Fabre to manage e-commerce marketplace challenges.

Her Instagram, which previously featured pictures with her sister Aneet, is now private. Her display picture has been removed, and her LinkedIn and YouTube accounts are also currently unavailable.

Meanwhile, Aneet Padda has not yet reacted to the backlash directed at her.

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