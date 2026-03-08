Who is Ricky Martin? Two-time Grammy winner to perform at T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony with Falguni Pathak, Sukhbir Singh; when does it begin?

New Delhi: The day is finally here as thousands of fans dressed in blue prepare to fill the stadium, cheering for the India national cricket team as they take on New Zealand national cricket team in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

Adding to the excitement, global music icon Ricky Martin will headline the tournament’s closing ceremony. The two-time Grammy-winning Puerto Rican singer will perform alongside Indian music stars Falguni Pathak and Sukhbir Singh.

Who is Ricky Martin?

Born Enrique Martín Morales on December 24, 1971, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Ricky Martin is widely known as the “King of Latin Pop.” He developed an interest in music at a young age and began his career appearing in television commercials as a child.

At just 12 years old, Martin joined the popular Latin boy band Menudo in 1984, where he performed until 1989. After leaving the group, he launched a solo career that would make him one of the most successful Latin artists in the world.

Martin is credited with helping spark the “Latin pop explosion” of the late 1990s, bringing Spanish-language and bilingual music to global audiences.

His biggest hits include: Livin' la Vida Loca, The Cup of Life – the official anthem of the 1998 FIFA World Cup, She Bangs.

Released in 1999, Livin’ la Vida Loca became a global phenomenon and is often credited with introducing Latin pop to mainstream international charts.

Ricky Martin’s Career and Net Worth

Apart from his successful music career, Martin has also worked extensively as an actor in television, film, and theatre. He has appeared in productions such as the musical Evita and the television special The Sound of Music Live!.

He currently appears in the Apple TV+ comedy series Palm Royale alongside Kristen Wiig and Laura Dern.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ricky Martin’s estimated net worth is around USD 130 million as of 2026.

When Ricky Martin Came Out as Gay

Martin publicly came out as gay in 2010, a move that was widely praised for its honesty and courage. He was previously married to artist Jwan Yosef. The couple separated in 2023 and later finalized their divorce. Martin is a father to four children.

Order of Performances at the Closing Ceremony

The closing ceremony will feature a mix of international and Indian music performances.

Falguni Pathak, known for popular hits like Maine Payal Hai Chhankai and O Piya, will open the ceremony, accompanied by around 50 Bollywood dancers.

She will be followed by Punjabi pop star Sukhbir Singh, often called the “Prince of Bhangra,” known for hits such as Ishq (Oh Ho Ho Ho) and Dil Kare.

The ceremony will conclude with an energetic performance by Ricky Martin.

When Will the Closing Ceremony Begin?

The closing ceremony will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Stadium gates open: 3:30 PM IST

Closing ceremony begins: 5:30 PM IST

T20 World Cup Final starts: 7:00 PM IST

Fans watching from home can stream the event on Hotstar or watch the telecast on the Star Sports Network.