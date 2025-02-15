New Delhi: Lalit Modi, the founder and former chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL), has found love again. On Valentine’s Day, February 14, he took to Instagram and share a video clip, reflecting on how his year-long friendship blossomed into love. The clip quickly went viral, flooding the comment section with congratulatory messages. While Modi did not explicitly reveal her name, the video featured several unseen moments with his new ladylove, hinting at their long-standing bond.

Lalit Modi's 'Valentine's Day Post

Modi's Valentine's Day post surprised everyone, featuring cherished moments, solo pictures of his ladylove, and old memories of their time together. He added a romantic touch with John Paul Young’s 'Love Is in the Air' as the background track. For the post he wrote, ''Lucky Once - Yes. But I got lucky TWICE. When a 25 year friendship turns to LOVE . It happened twice. Hope it does for you all too. #happyvalentinesday to you all''.

Who Is Rima Bouri ?

Rima Bouri is an independent consultant from Lebanon with a marketing background, studied at Brillantmont International School in Switzerland before earning a Bachelor's in Marketing from Richmond, The American International University in London. She previously attended Saint Teresa Convent in Surrey, UK. Fluent in English, French, and Portuguese, with basic Arabic skills, she keeps her social media private, with 727 followers on Instagram. Lalit Modi, who follows her, revealed in his post that they have been friends for 25 years and Rima also reacted to the same post and wrote, 'Love you more', to which Modi replied, 'Forever my love. '

In 2022, Lalit Modi grabbed attention by sharing romantic photos with Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, including their Maldives trip. He even updated his Instagram bio, calling her 'My love'. Previously, he was married to Minal Modi from 1991 until her passing from cancer in 2018. They had two children, Ruchir and Aliya.