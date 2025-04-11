Who Is Rishab Rikhiram Sharma? ‘Sitar for Mental Health’ India Tour Schedule - Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad - Check Citywise List

New Delhi: Sitar virtuoso Rishab Rikhiram Sharma has embarked on India’s largest-ever classical music tour - ‘Sitar for Mental Health’ India Tour. He kickstarted the tour in Delhi and enthralled everyone with a mesmerising performance. Bringing a fresh wave to the landscape of neoclassical music, Rishab created a splendid blend of classical sitar and contemporary influence. Recently, the musical innovator Rishab's magnificent sitar rendition of the iconic Bollywood track Kal Ho Naa Ho at the Indira Gandhi Arena in New Delhi went viral on social media, with fans appreciating the goosebump-worthy impact.

Who Is Rishab Rikhiram Sharma?

He is the youngest and the last disciple of Sitar Maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar. He was first introduced to the sitar at the tender age of 10, and He was first introduced to the stage in 2011. He has taken the ‘Sitar For Mental Health’ tour worldwide in the last year, covering shows in India, the USA, Canada, and South America. In fact, he’s even been the first sitarist to be invited to perform solo at the White House by the United States President Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, and VP Kamala Harris for a Diwali event hosted by the President.

Sitar For Mental Health’ Tour

He captivated nearly 14,000 people with his unique sitar flair at the biggest indoor stadium in the country, bringing together an audience from across the 18-80 age group. As the concert ended, the audience reacted with an enthusiastic uproar, and honoured his talent with a thunderous standing ovation. After enthralling Delhi, Rishab Sharma’s next show is being held on April 11 in Mumbai.

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma-led ‘Sitar for Mental Health’ India Tour includes his upcoming performances in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Indore, Bengalure, and Kolkata.



Beyond this, he is also a driving force for mental health awareness, fostering a community of musicians dedicated to artistic and mental well - being.