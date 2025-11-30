New Delhi: Deepika Padukone’s sister, professional golfer Anisha Padukone, is reportedly set to tie the knot with Rohan Acharya, a Dubai-based entrepreneur linked to the Deol family. The news was first reported by Deccan Chronicle, sparking interest in the soon-to-be groom and his family roots.

Who Is Rohan Acharya?

According to a report by India Today, Rohan Acharya, 34, is an entrepreneur currently based in Dubai. His Instagram handle, @rohanacharya, has just over 1,200 followers, and his bio reads: “Global citizen since ’93.”

The same report states that Rohan is associated with Blueground as a partner and service executive. A LinkedIn profile under the same name indicates that the individual later moved to BCD Travel as a Projects and Partnerships Executive and completed a degree from Kingston University. However, it remains unconfirmed whether this LinkedIn profile belongs to the same Rohan Acharya who is set to marry Anisha.

Family Background and Connection to the Deols

Rohan comes from an illustrious film lineage. He is the great-grandson of legendary filmmaker Bimal Roy, the creator of classics such as Do Bigha Zamin, Devdas (1955), Parineeta, and Sujata.

His parents are Chimmu and Sumit Acharya, and he has a sister, Drisha Acharya, who is married to actor Karan Deol, son of Sunny Deol. This connection links Rohan to one of Bollywood’s prominent film families.

Who Is Anisha Padukone?

Anisha Padukone is a professional golfer and has represented the Women’s Golf Association of India. A Bengaluru native, she studied at Mount Carmel College before completing her BA in Psychology, Sociology, and Economics from JAIN University.

Beyond sports, Anisha has also made her mark in the development sector. She served on the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council for Technology & Mental Health and joined The Live Love Laugh Foundation, founded by her sister Deepika Padukone, in 2016. She currently leads the organisation as its CEO.