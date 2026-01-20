Rohanpreet Singh is a well-known singer in the music industry and has been an active participant in many projects throughout his career. Furthermore, Rohanpreet has also been featured in numerous TV shows. For the unversed, Rohanpreet is the husband of singer Neha Kakkar, who has recently announced a break from all the responsibilities of her personal and professional life. Speculations are there that she might also part away from her husband. Having said that, here’s all that you should know about the huge net worth of Rohanpreet Singh.

What is Rohanpreet Singh's net worth?

A report originating from Woodgram.com estimates Rohanpreet Singh's net worth to be in the range of $100,000 to $1M (USD). Rohanpreet Singh, apart from being a singer, has also participated in the highly popular reality show Rising Star season 2 and was a contestant in Saregamapa Lil Champs. While competing in Saregamapa Lil Champs, he was able to attain the position of the first runner-up.

According to Woodgram.com, Rohanpreet Singh hails from Patiala, where his father, Gurinder Pal Singh, was a sportsman for the Punjab State Electricity Board. A new song titled Nehu Da Vyah, which is a collaboration between Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, is currently one of the hottest songs in the industry. The video features Neha and Rohapreet, and the lyrics of the romantic song are written by Neha Kakkar while the music is composed by Rajat Nagpal. Moreover, the song is produced by Anshul Garg and has already garnered more than 6.9 million views on YouTube just 3 days after its release.

Are Neha-Rohanpreet parting ways?

Neha Kakkar's latest post on her social media, where she revealed her decision to take a break from everything, raised a lot of eyebrows, and people started to think that maybe the singer is no longer together with her husband, Rohanpreet Singh. Still, she has cleared up the rumours about her marriage in a subsequent post on her Instagram. The artist also stated that she is not pleased with a few more individuals in the industry.

Neha Kakkar asks fans not to...

Penning a long note on her Instagram Story, she wrote, "Guys plz don't drag my Innocent Husband or my Sweetest Family in all this plz! They are the purest people I know and whatever I am today, it's because of their support."

Her post further read, "It's a few other people and the system that I'm upset with. I hope you get it and let my husband and my family stay out of all this and yes I agree I shouldn't be so emotional when it comes to posting on social media coz media people know very well ke "Rai ka pahaad kaise banaya jaata hai" (people make a mountain out of a molehill). Lesson learnt."