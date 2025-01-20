Who Is Romaisa Khan? Meet Pakistani Actress Who Called 'Bigg Boss 18', 'The Karan Veer Mehra Show'

New Delhi: With Bigg Boss 18 finale closing in one of the most loved reality shows in India, it looks like this season was popular not just in the country but also in Pakistan. One of the famous Pakistani actresses Romaisa Khan a few days back showed her support to Karan Veer Singh and posted a story, calling BB 18 'THE KARANVEER MEHRA SHOW'. Karan won Bigg Boss 18 after beating TV star Vivian Dsena.

Romaisa appreciated the actor and dropped a post supporting her favourite Bigg Boss 18 contestant from the current season. Check the Instagram story grab of Romaisa Khan:

WHO IS ROMAISA KHAN?

Romaisa is a Pakistani actress-YouTuber with a solid fanbase of around 602K subscribers on the channel. She has over 3.2 million followers on Instagram as well. The 24-year-old Pak star made her acting debut was in the drama Masters and gained fame.

She was also an avid TikTok user sharing her videos on the social platform.

ROMAISA'S FILMOGRAPHY

After her maiden show in 2020, she went on to star in Meri Dilli Wali Girlfriend (2021), Paristan (2022) Noor (2022) and Chand Tara (2023) dramas among others. She also featured in two films including Asaib (2021) and John (2023).

Bigg Boss 18 is hosted by Salman Khan, who announced the winner on January 19, 2025.