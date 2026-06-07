Who was Salim Kumar? Renowned Malayalam actor passes away at 56: A look at his life and legacy

Salim Kumar passes away: National Award-winning Malayalam actor Salim Kumar passed away on Saturday night at a private hospital in Kochi after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 56.

The celebrated performer, whose extraordinary career spanned more than three decades in Indian cinema, had been rushed to Amrita Hospital earlier in the day following a deterioration in his health. He was placed on ventilator support before breathing his last.

The Government of Kerala confirmed the actor’s demise in an official communication, expressing "profound grief" over the loss of one of the state's most cherished artistic talents.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Who is Salim Kumar?

Widely regarded as one of Malayalam cinema's most versatile actors, Salim Kumar appeared in more than 300 films over the course of his career. He initially became a household name through his impeccable comic timing, defining the humor of an entire generation of filmgoers. In later years, his digital presence found a second life, becoming iconic cultural shorthand through internet memes and trolls.

Read Here | National Award-winning actor Salim Kumar passes away at 56, Malayalam cinema loses one of its most versatile stars

However, it was his seamless transition into intense character roles that solidified his legendary status. His masterful portrayal of Abu, an ageing attar seller yearning to undertake the Hajj pilgrimage in the 2011 film Adaminte Makan Abu, earned him the prestigious National Film Award for Best Actor, alongside the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor.

His other major career milestones include:

Kerala State Film Award for Second Best Actor: Achanurangatha Veedu (2005)

Kerala State Film Award for Best Comedian: Ayalum Njanum Thammil (2013)

Kerala State Film Award for Best Story: Karutha Joothan (2017), which he also directed.

Beyond Malayalam cinema, Kumar also brought his acting prowess to a few Tamil, Odia, and Bengali film projects.

State Funeral and Public Homage

To honour his massive contribution to the cultural fabric of the state, the Kerala government has announced that it will bear all expenses connected with the funeral and related arrangements.

The actor’s mortal remains will be kept for public homage at the Paravur Town Hall from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Sunday, June 7, allowing fans, colleagues, and political leaders to pay their last respects.

The final rites will be conducted with full state honours at 3:00 PM on the same day at his residence in North Paravur, Ernakulam. As part of the official protocol, the District Collector will place a wreath on behalf of the Government of Kerala, and the District Police Chief will arrange official Police Honours, including a traditional bugle salute.

Outside the world of cinema, Salim Kumar was well-known for his candor, sharp wit, and fearless political convictions. His passing has triggered a massive wave of grief across the entertainment industry and political spectrum, with veteran co-stars and leaders offering emotional tributes to his memory.

Salim Kumar is survived by his wife, Sunitha, and their two sons, Aaromal Salim Kumar and Chandu Salim Kumar, who have also followed his father's footsteps into acting.

(With ANI inputs)