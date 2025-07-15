New Delhi: Samuel Bond Haskell IV, also known as Sam Haskell Jr - son of Hollywood's top shot Emmy-winning producer Sam Haskell has died by suicide in the jail reportedly. Sam Haskell Jr was accused of murdering and dismembered his wife and her parents before disposing of their bodies in a landfill. He was 37.

Who Is Sam Haskell Jr?

ABC News reported that Haskell IV was charged in the 2023 triple killings of his wife, Mei Li Haskell, 37, and her parents, 64-year-old Yanxiang Wang and 72-year-old Gaoshan Li. Meanwhile, Lt. Michael Modica of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told KABC that Samuel Bond Haskell IV has died just hours before his scheduled court appearance on Monday. The reason of his death is yet to be revealed by the authorities.

Mei Li Haskell and her parents were last seen alive on Nov. 6, 2023.

How Did Sam Haskell Jr Plan The Murder?

Haskell allegedly paid four day laborers to remove several large black trash bags from his home on November 7, 2023. One of the workers opened a bag and discovered what appeared to be human remains, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The workers immediately returned the money, left the scene, and called cops, reportedly.

His father Sam Haskell represents well-known clients like Dolly Parton, George Clooney, Kathie Lee Gifford, and Whoopi Goldberg.

The Hollywood Reporter quoted District Attorney Nathan Hochman saying in a statement on Monday, "Instead of standing before a judge and answering for the crimes he’s been charged with, the defendant managed to escape justice."