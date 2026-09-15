Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Who is Samay Raina's girlfriend? India's Got Latent host linked to Medha Shankr - Viral pics hit internet!

Who is Samay Raina's girlfriend? India's Got Latent host linked to Medha Shankr - Viral pics hit internet!

Comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina, has an estimated net worth of approximately Rs 140 crore to Rs 215 crore, as per media reports.

Written ByRitika Handoo
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 01:00 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 01:05 PM IST
Who is Samay Raina's girlfriend? India's Got Latent host linked to Medha Shankr - Viral pics hit internet!
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

Ritika Handoo

Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood Buff - Ritika Handoo has been covering the world of glitz and glamour for over 14 years. Passionate about reality shows & celeb lives, when not tapping trends, she loves exploring lifestyle reads for the soul, and works on SEO-driven content. With a Bachelor’s in English literature and Masters in Mass Communication, in the middle of ‘breaking news’ chaos, her lookout for 5Ws & H remains on priority. Started out with HT Syndication & India Today, with gaining digital exposure first at News24. Interviewed Chetan Bhagat, Neha Dhupia, Adah Sharma, Yash Birla among others. Interacted with Deepika Padukone in a media group event for Gehraiyaan. Attended Pushpa 2 success bash, Vikram Vedha media conference & interacted with Hrithik Roshan. 

Can reach out to her at: Ritika.handoo@zeemedia.com or 

@ritikahandoo on X

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Babar Azam returns to Pakistan domestic cricket for first time since 2019
2
3
4
5