New Delhi: One of India's top comedians and YouTubers, Samay Raina, has recently hogged attention on social media, but this time it is not for his show or a controversial statement. Fans are now excited to dig out more information about his love life. Speculation is rife that he is dating none other than actress Medha Shankr.
Recently, Reddit threads were abuzz with rumours linking Samay Raina with 12th Fail actress after they were spotted together at airports and public outings. In fact, they were seen together at the Mumbai premiere of Anandam in June. Later, adding more fuel to the fire, the comedian invited her to his show India's Got Latent and referred to her publicly as his good friend. She was on the show as a guest judge alongside Sharon Sharma.
A few days back, they were clicked together at the airport, followed by a viral photo of the alleged couple from Switzerland surfaced on Reddit. However, their faces are not visible in the picture and it is not clicked from the front but several Reddit users claimed that the duo could be Samay and Medha, as per Siasat.com.
The picture went viral shortly after Samay announced a two-week break from work.
Medha Shankr made her acting debut with the British miniseries Beecham House (2019) and followed it with few supporting parts. She achieved her breakthrough with the biographical drama 12th Fail (2023). Born in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, Medha completed her master's degree in Fashion Management from National Institute of Fashion Technology, Delhi.
Comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina, on the other hand, has an estimated net worth of approximately Rs 140 crore to Rs 215 crore, as per media reports. He grabs millions of monthly views on his YouTube channel and massive engagement from shows like India's Got Latent Season 2.
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