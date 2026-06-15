/Who was Sanchita Ugale? Television actress from Kumkum Bhagya reportedly died by suicide at 22 in Mumbai

Sanchita Ugale passes away: Television actress Sanchita Ugale, best known for her role in Kumkum Bhagya, has reportedly died at the age of 22. According to police officials, the incident took place on the evening of June 14 at Sai Santoshi Building in Achole Village, Nalasopara East in Mumbai.
Authorities said the case is being treated as an alleged suicide, and an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered.
Officials from Achole Police Station stated that the incident occurred between 7 pm and 7:30 pm on Sunday.
Assistant Police Inspector Vinod Bagh said the actress was found inside her locked bedroom. Preliminary information suggests she was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan.
Police confirmed that the room was locked from the inside, and no immediate signs of forced entry were reported.
Following the discovery, family members rushed Sanchita Ugale to the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Hospital. Doctors declared her dead upon arrival.
Based on a complaint filed by her father, Machhindra Ugale, police registered an Accidental Death Report under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) on June 15. Investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding her death.
Sanchita Ugale was a young television and film actress who was gradually building her career in the entertainment industry. She gained recognition through her appearance in Kumkum Bhagya and also worked in projects such as Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout (2024).
At just 22, she was considered an emerging talent who was expanding her presence from television into films.
Sanchita’s last social media activity has also come under public attention. Less than a day before her death, she shared an Instagram video in which she appeared in a peach-pink traditional outfit, lip-syncing to the classic song “Dafli Wale Dafli Baja.”
Take a look:
Fans have since been revisiting the post, expressing shock over its timing.
In mid-2025, Sanchita had spoken publicly about mental health challenges in the entertainment industry. Following the death of social media influencer Misha Agarwal, she had expressed concern about rising pressure on young creators and the impact of digital validation in an exclusive conversation with Times of India.
She said, "I'm heartbroken to see how easy youngsters considering their life. Misha, I don't know her personally but have come across her videos many times on my social media. I used to enjoy watching her. She seemed happy and full of life. But I'm heartbroken to learn the reason for her death. I feel the pain and suffering their parents must be dealing with!"
She had urged people to prioritise real-life well-being over online approval, highlighting the emotional strain faced by many in the industry.
(With ANI Inputs)
(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), +91 9999666555 from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).
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