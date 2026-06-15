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  • /Who was Sanchita Ugale? Television actress from Kumkum Bhagya reportedly died by suicide at 22 in Mumbai

Who was Sanchita Ugale? Television actress from Kumkum Bhagya reportedly died by suicide at 22 in Mumbai

Television actress Sanchita Ugale, renowned for her role in the popular serial Kumkum Bhagya, has reportedly died at the age of 22.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 05:38 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 05:41 PM IST
Who was Sanchita Ugale? Television actress from Kumkum Bhagya reportedly died by suicide at 22 in Mumbai
Image Credit: (Image: @sanchita_ugale/Instagram)

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Zee Media Bureau

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