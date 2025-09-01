New Delhi: Malayalam movie Lokah: Chapter 1 — Chandra, featuring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen, was released in theatres on 28 August to an overwhelming response and is being hailed for its unique storyline. Dominic Arun's superhero film is smashing records, collecting an estimated Rs 24 crore net in India so far and Rs 60 crore worldwide. While the actors of the film have been turning heads, actress-turned-writer Santhy Balachandran is also making headlines.

Meet Santhy Balachandran

Santhy Balachandran, a popular face in Malayalam cinema, has been credited for co-writing Lokah along with director Dominic Arun. She is being widely appreciated for her contribution in bringing Malayalam cinema’s first female superhero film to life.

Santhy is a theatre and film actress who made her debut with Dominic Arun’s 2017 fantasy black comedy Tharangam, starring Tovino Thomas. She also portrayed the only female character in Lijo Jose Pellissery’s 2019 hit Jallikattu. In 2023, Santhy made her Hindi film debut in Gulmohar, starring Sharmila Tagore, Manoj Bajpayee, and Simran.

The Actress Who Went to Oxford

Born in Kottayam, Santhy has lived in various cities across India due to her parents’ transferable jobs. After completing her undergraduate degree at Hyderabad Central University, she pursued a postgraduate degree in Anthropology at Oxford University in 2011. However, she chose to give up a stable academic career to follow her passion for acting.

Apart from excelling in academics, Santhy is also a trained visual artist, having held six solo exhibitions and participated in several group shows.

In a heartfelt Instagram post following Lokah’s box office success, Santhy expressed her gratitude to her parents, writing: “They have seen every up and down at close quarters, felt every moment of joy and heartache — possibly even more deeply than I have. My choice to give up a stable academic life in Oxford for a life of uncertainty in the arts has not been easy on them.”

Thanking them for their support, she added: “To watch them feel joy and some measure of relief after all the anxious nights I have given them is the best thing the success of Lokah has given me. So a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has watched and embraced our film,” she wrote, sharing a series of pictures chronicling her journey in theatre and cinema through her father’s lens.

About Lokah

Lokah: Chapter 1 — Chandra follows the story of Chandra (Kalyani Priyadarshan), a mysterious young woman summoned from Sweden to Bengaluru by Moothon (voiced by Mammootty), a shadowy figure who entrusts her with a crucial task. Her neighbour Sunny (Naslen), who falls for her at first sight, soon discovers that there is much more to Chandra than meets the eye.

Santhy Balachandran will soon be seen in Sambhava Vivaranam Naalara Sangham.