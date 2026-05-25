Who is Santy Sharma? Here's why this Indian rapper is trending after his viral post on 'Cockroach Janta Party’

New Delhi: Indian rapper Santy Sharma is back in news and this time it is related to his viral post on 'Cockroach Janta Party' (CJP). He questioned the existence of the party which has risen to massive popularity on social media, and described it as merely an 'internet drama.'

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Who is Santy Sharma?

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For the unversed, Indian rapper Santy wrote a long message on Instagram warning everyone against falling for the viral internet campaigns without knowing the truth behind such a party and movement. Here's what he wrote: "Cockroach Janta Party" feels more like internet drama than a serious movement. Today, many people blindly follow trends without properly researching the background of individuals leading such campaigns. The founder of this so-called CJP has reportedly been associated with AAP and has shared multiple posts in the past that appeared critical of India itself.

If someone truly claims to be nationalist, then the focus should be on solving real issues of India — development, employment, education, innovation, and national unity — instead of emotionally provoking Gen Z into street protests inspired by situations seen in countries like Nepal or Bangladesh.

No political party is perfect, including BJP, and criticism is part of democracy. But creating unnecessary instability, outrage culture, and online propaganda is not the solution for India’s growth.

It is also concerning that a large portion of the social media support behind such movements reportedly comes from accounts linked to Pakistan, Bangladesh, and other anti-India narratives. Indians should stay aware of digital manipulation and propaganda tactics used online.

India needs constructive discussions, not chaos driven by viral trends.

I request the concerned authorities to monitor such activities carefully and take necessary steps to maintain peace, stability, and national interest."

About Cockroach Janta Party?

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) started as a satire movement based on memes in India was developed by political communications specialist Abhijeet Dipke after Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant made some comments.

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In one of his observations in the courtroom, the Chief Justice had referred to unemployed youth and critics of the system as 'cockroaches' and 'parasites' of society. However, he later claimed that he had used such terminology for people who had fake degrees.

Meanwhile, Santy Sharma was earlier in news for extending his support to rapper Badshah after he got notice by the Haryana State Women's Commission over the derogatory lyrics of his latest song 'Tateeree'.