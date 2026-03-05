Who is Sapthami Gowda? Kantara actress calls out paps for clicking actresses from 'inappropriate angles'

New Delhi: Over the years, there has been a rise in the pap-culture in Indian showbiz. While the relation between paparazzi and the stars mostly is seen as amicable, however at times the low angle pictures make actors face massive trolling on social media. Schooling the photographers, South actress Sapthami Gowda of Kantara fame recently shared her views.

Who is Sapthami Gowda?

Kannada actress Sapthami Gowda made her acting debut with the 2020 film Popcorn Monkey Tiger directed by Duniya Suri. She is best known for playing Leela in Kantara, directed by Rishab Shetty in 2022.

Sapthami Gowda's educational background

Sapthami studied at Baldwin Girls' High School and at Sri Kumaran Composite Junior College in Bengaluru. She completed her graduation in Civil Engineering from the Bangalore Institute of Technology. Not many know that she is trained in swimming and has won several medals.

What Sapthami said about 'paps'

Kantara actress Sapthami Gowda took to her Instagram stories and called out the paparazzi, asking them to focus on the artists' work rather than their bodies. She wrote:

"As women in the film industry, we stand together in addressing a recurring issue. Repeatedly, videos and photographs of female actors at public events are shot and circulated from inappropriate angles, with unnecessary zooms that focus on our bodies rather than our work. This behaviour, carried out by a few individuals, is disrespectful and unacceptable."

"We are here for our craft. We are here for our cinema. We unequivocally condemn deliberate zoom-ins and inappropriate angles. They are clear violations of dignity and will not be normalized or tolerated. We expected those covering events to maintain professionalism, basic respect, and decency."

"We stand united in setting this boundary. We stand in solidarity with every woman who has experienced this - and we will continue to support one another in demanding respect," and captioned it with the hashtag 'actors not objects'.

South actors support Sapthami Gowda

Extending their support to Sapthami Gowda on slamming paps, South actresses Rukmini Vasanth, Divya Spandana and Ashika Ranganath also shared their views on social media.

Ashika Ranganath reposted Rukmini Vasanth's post and shared: "Let’s normalise respect – not violation. Deliberate zoom-ins and inappropriate angles are disrespectful and unacceptable."

Other celebs who slammed paps

For the unversed, this is certainly not the first time when actresses have spoken up against such inappropriate photos. Bollywood celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Zareen Khan, Nora Fatehi, and Ayesha Khan have openly slammed paps.