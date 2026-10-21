New Delhi: Actress Malaika Arora has often been in the limelight for her personal life. After rumours of her dating businessman and diamond merchant Harsh Mehta hogged attention online, a fresh whiff of speculation over her alleged new link-up has surfaced on social media. This time it is 'yogi' Sarvesh Shashi, whose latest pictures with the glam queen have led to major rumours spreading.
Yoga entrepreneur Sarvesh Shashi is the founder of SARVA, a yoga studio chain and wellness platform. He founded yoga studio Zorba in 2013, which was later rebranded as SARVA in 2018. He Sarvesh also co-founded Diva Yoga with Malaika Arora in 2018, a wellness platform focused on yoga for women.
Sarvesh made a name for himself in the wellness industry as he featured in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia, and later authored the book How To Fall In Love with Yoga in 2024.
Both Malaika and Sarvesh are professionally connected as business partners and have often been spotted together at Diva Yoga studio in Mumbai.
Sarvesh recently dropped a picture with Malaika from Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque with caption which sparked romantic speculation. However, neither he nor Malaika have officially reacted to the buzz as of now.
After a breakup with Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora is currently rumoured to be dating businessman and diamond merchant Harsh Mehta, though neither has officially confirmed the relationship. Speculation began in late 2025 after they were spotted together at an Enrique Iglesias concert in Mumbai.
The duo have since been photographed together on dinner dates, travelling through airports, visiting a Jain temple in Rajasthan, and attending family gatherings. However, neither Malaika nor Harsh has officially announced that they are a couple.
Malaika married actor-producer Arbaaz Khan in 1998. However, the fairytale wedding ended after nearly 19 years. The couple parted ways amicably and finalised their divorce in 2017. Together, they co-parent their son, Arhaan Khan.
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