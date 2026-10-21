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Who is Sarvesh Shashi? Malaika Arora's latest pic with Yoga entrepreneur fuels dating rumours

Both Sarvesh Shashi and Malaika are business partners. Neither Shashi nor Malaika have officially reacted to the buzz as of now.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 11:30 AM IST|Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 11:36 AM IST
Who is Sarvesh Shashi? Malaika Arora's latest pic with Yoga entrepreneur fuels dating rumours
Image Credit: Instagram

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Who is Sarvesh Shashi? Malaika Arora's latest pic with Yoga entrepreneur fuels dating rumours
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