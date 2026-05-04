Who is Sayoni Ghosh? From religious controversy to 'not a jhalmuri party' remark, why the actor-turned-politician is in headlines

New Delhi: Once an actress, now a politician, but always in the headlines. Sayoni Ghosh has become one of the most talked-about political figures amid the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. The actress turned politician is known for her bold and confident presence, she has remained in the spotlight not only for her political journey but also for her past controversies and recent remarks that have once again garnered attention.



She is popular for her work in the Bengali film and television industry. She serves as a Member of Parliament representing the Jadavpur parliamentary constituency.



During the high-stakes battle for West Bengal, the actress emerged as a strong campaigner and a prominent face of the All India Trinamool Congress campaign.

Also Read: Vijay's TVK marks historic sweep in Tamil Nadu election results, now will Jana Nayagan finally get a release date?

Who is Sayoni Ghosh?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source



Sayoni entered the Bengali film industry with the telefilm Ichhe Dana, and her first appearance on the big screen was in a short role in the film Notobor Notout. She is known for her work in Raj Chakraborty's Shotru, and later played a carefree journalist in the daily serial Proloy Asche.



She has gained popularity by working in films like Kanamachi, Antaraal, Ekla Cholo, Amar Sahor, Bitnoon, Mayer Biye and Rajkahini.

Also Read: Trisha Krishnan visits Tirupati temple on birthday, coinciding with Tamil Nadu poll results & Thalapathy Vijay's electoral debut

Sayoni Ghosh’s political rise



In 2021, Sayoni joined the Trinamool Congress on February 24. In the same year, she was announced as the party’s candidate for the Asansol South constituency in the 2021 West Bengal Legislative Assembly election. However, she was defeated by BJP candidate Agnimitra Paul.



In June 2021, she was appointed president of the youth wing of the Trinamool Congress.



In the 2024 Indian general election, she was fielded from the Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency and emerged as the winner as a Trinamool candidate.





Why has Sayoni Ghosh grabbed headlines?





Sayoni’s name is not new to controversies and headlines. In 2021, she was arrested by the Tripura Police while campaigning after allegations that she tried to drive her vehicle into a gathering of Bharatiya Janata Party supporters at a rally attended by then Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.



In the same year, an old social media post by Ghosh surfaced, which sparked massive criticism. The photo featured an image of a condom being placed on a Shivling, a sacred Hindu symbol, and was posted around the time of Maha Shivratri.



Later, Sayoni clarified that her account had been hacked at the time and also issued an apology. The issue led to a police complaint filed by former Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy.



In 2021, she was also questioned by the ED for her alleged connection with the West Bengal teachers’ recruitment scam.



In 2026, during an interview on the UnPolitics podcast, Sayoni Ghosh raised eyebrows after stating that the Trinamool Congress is “not a jhalmuri party.”



She added that campaign gestures like high-profile politicians eating jhalmuri or fish in public are merely optics.