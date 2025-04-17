New Delhi: Philanthropist and well-known figure in the pharmaceutical industry, Seema Singh’s daughter, Meghna Singh, recently had a star-studded sangeet ceremony in Mumbai. The dazzling swathe who's who of Bollywood under one roof. From Shahid Kapoor, dressed in black suit, dancing to Nagada, Shaam Shaandar, Mauja He Mauja to Sushmita Sen, Karan Johar and Vaani Kapoor hosting the event - social media is abuzz with videos.

WHO ATTENDED SEEMA SINGH'S DAUGHTER'S PARTY

The pre-wedding festivities were attended by Shahid Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shilpa Shetty, Vaani Kapoor, Karan Johar, Sushmita Sen and Arjun Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh among others. Television actor and Bigg Boss fame Karan Veer Singh was also at the event.

Shahid rocked the party with his superlative dance moves on his chartbuster tracks.

WHO IS SEEMA SINGH?

Seema Singh is the daughter-in-law of the family behind the well-established pharmaceutical company, Alkem Laboratories Limited. Her father-in-law is the chairman of Alkem Pharma and her husband, Mrityunjay Singh, is the director at Alkem and Managing Director of Indchemie Health Specialties. Seema is also the founder of NGO named after her daughter Meghna Singh,

In 2024, the Seema Singh was in news for purchasing a luxurious sea-view apartment in the prestigious Worli neighborhood, valued at Rs 185 crore. The suave apartment is reportedly 14,000 square feet and provides stunning views of the Arabian Sea.