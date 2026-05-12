Who is Seerat Kapoor? Actress reacts to being called 'Allu Arjun's property'

New Delhi: South star Seerat Kapoor has condemned the comment linking her to iconic star Allu Arjun. She called out an Instagram user after she was referred to her as the Pushpa star’s 'property'. The actress shut the haters and gave a befitting reply to the trolls.

Seerat Kapoor recently dropped stunning photos with the caption, “Entering the weekend like my own muse." Many dropped positive comments on her post, however one compliments and heart emojis, one Instagram user wrote, “Allu arjun property."

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The actress didn't ignore the comment but rather schooled the troll. Seerat replied: “Adding a “(heart eye emoji)" doesn’t make it sound any respectful Sir. A woman is never anyone’s property. She’s her own person, with her own identity, dreams & voice. Admire with dignity, not ownership. Stay blessed."

Who is Seerat Kapoor?

Actress Seerat Kapoor predominantly works in the south film industry. From her choreography background to acting - she has come a long way. Interestingly, she was first a dance teacher and choreographer at Ashley Lobo’s company. Her acting debut came in the year 2014 with the Telugu film 'Run Raja Run' paired opposite the charming star Sharwanand in Tollywood. In Bollywood, she marked her debut with Maarrich co-starring Naseeruddin Shah and Tusshar Kapoor.

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She trained as an actor at her cousin's grandfather's institution, Roshan Tanejaa School Of Acting.

Earlier in a 2025 interview with Zee News Digital, when asked about the checklist of actors and filmmakers you want to work with, Seerat replied, "To name a few, It would be an honour to work with our legendary directors Sir Rajamouli, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Zoya Akhtar. I have dreamt of working with Sir Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor."

She also shared about her grandfather Roshan Taneja. She said, "Growing up with my grandfather, Roshan Dadaji, gave me an early exposure to both the creative and business sides of the industry. He taught me the importance of respecting every individual on set—whether a producer or a spot boy—because filmmaking is a collaborative team effort. He always encouraged my creative choices while also reminding me to think long-term and align my decisions with the bigger goal. His core lesson: acting isn’t performing, it’s about being truly present and honest in the moment. That’s when a real connection sparks to build. He taught me the significance of being grounded, to keep refining my craft and never let success get the best of me. Most importantly, he instilled in me the belief to be my own biggest critic and supporter—through every high and low."