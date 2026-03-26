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NewsEntertainmentPeopleWho is Shahida Ansari? ‘My life, my rules’ viral Mumbai content creator who cooked with Farah Khan, lives with 10 family members in one-room home
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Who is Shahida Ansari? ‘My life, my rules’ viral Mumbai content creator who cooked with Farah Khan, lives with 10 family members in one-room home

Shahida Ansari is a viral Indian social media content creator from Mumbai who gained widespread recognition for her authentic and humorous videos documenting her life in the city's slums. 

Written By Srujani Mohinta|Last Updated: Mar 26, 2026, 07:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Who is Shahida Ansari? ‘My life, my rules’ viral Mumbai content creator who cooked with Farah Khan, lives with 10 family members in one-room home(Source: Screengrab)

New Delhi: In her latest YouTube video, Farah Khan visited content creator Shahida Ansari’s home in a Mumbai slum, where the duo was seen cooking and chatting. The vlog quickly grabbed attention, leaving many wondering who Shahida Ansari is.

Shahida Ansari is a Mumbai-based content creator who regularly shares videos on Instagram and YouTube.

In the video, Farah was seen asking Shahida about her journey into content creation. Shahida revealed that she started posting on Instagram eight years ago and has only recently gone viral for her reels. She currently has over a million followers on the platform.

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Who is Shahida Ansari?

Farah, along with her cook Dilip, visited Shahida’s home and brought gifts for her. In the video (which has now been removed from Farah Khan’s channel), Shahida opened up about her life and journey.

She introduced her husband and two daughters, while also giving a glimpse of her one-room home in the slum. When Farah asked how many people live there, Shahida replied, “10,” adding that they manage to adjust and live together.

Shahida also shared that her neighbours are supportive and often feature in her videos. She is known for posting cooking videos with a humorous twist, often playfully roasting her family members.

She went viral in 2024 for her popular catchphrase, “My life, my rules!” Since then, she has gained a loyal audience. Shahida also shares funny Sunday reels, joking about waking up late and delaying her daily chores.

In the vlog, Farah and Shahida cooked a simple curry with potatoes and onions together. Farah and Dilip later sat on the floor and shared a meal with Shahida and her family.

Praising her, Farah highlighted how natural Shahida is in front of the camera. Shahida, too, shared a video on her own YouTube channel, expressing her happiness over Farah’s visit and appreciation for her simple cooking.

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