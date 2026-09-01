/Who is Shalini Pandey? OG Preeti from Arjun Reddy who broke her silence on fake, viral AI-generated video

New Delhi: The internet can be a mean space for celebrities, with too much intrusion into their private lives, shutterbugs following their every move and the latest horrifying trend of deep-fakes and AI-generated videos. The latest celeb to have been hit by it happens to be South star Shalini Pandey.
Shalini Pandey made her screen debut with Telugu superhit film Arjun Reddy (2017) starring Vijay Deverakonda. After the successful maiden venture, she featured in Tamil movie 100% Kadhal (2019), the Telugu films Mahanati (2018) and 118 (2019), and the Hindi films Jayeshbhai Jordaar (2022) and Maharaj (2024).
Interestingly, after her super successful debut, Shalini had five film releases in 2019.
Before making her acting debut, Pandey worked as a theatre artist in Jabalpur.
Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey slammed the fake AI-generated video of her being circulated online. She took to her Instagram handle and clarified that the viral the video is ‘completely fabricated’ and does not depict her. She also strongly condemned the misuse of technology and AI to create videos that harm women.
Shalini wrote: "I want to address a fake, Al-generated video of me that is currently being circulated online. The video is completely fabricated and does not depict me. It is deeply disturbing to see technology being misused in this way to target and harm individuals, especially women."
“I strongly condemn this kind of abuse and believe such misuse of technology should never be normalised. If you come across this video, please do not share, forward, download, or engage with it. Instead, please report it immediately. I request everyone to be responsible and mindful, and help stop its circulation rather than giving it further reach. Thankyou!"
On the professional front, Shalini was last seen in the Netflix series Dabba Cartel, which tells the story of a group of women operating a drug cartel under the guise of a food delivery company. Next, she has Idli Kadai, alongside Dhanush.
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