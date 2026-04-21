Who is Shefali Bagga? Bigg Boss 13 fame praises Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma amid Yuzvendra Chahal dating rumours

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 13 fame and sports anchor Shefali Bagga has grabbed headlines for praising ‘Virushka’ recently.

In an interview with Filmygyan, while addressing ongoing rumours linking her with cricketers like Yuzvendra Chahal, Shefali made it clear that she is tired of people jumping to conclusions over simple public appearances.

Speaking to Filmygyan, she said, “Caring, definitely. I like people who are a little obsessed, in the sense that when they are with their girl, they are fully with her.”

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She went on to praise Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, calling them a perfect example of a couple whose affection is visible despite demanding schedules.

“You can see how busy he is, but you can also see his love for Anushka—that obsession, that affection. I want a guy like that,” she added.

She also clarified her stance on dating cricketers, saying, “I think you asked me this last year as well. But no, this is my profession. I don’t want to mix things up.”

Sharing her admiration for cricketing icons, she said, “The ones I like—I’m a fan of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni—they’re either married or retired. And the rest are probably younger than me!”

With that, she made it clear that dating someone from the cricket world is not something she is considering, at least for now.

Who is Shefali Bagga?

Shefali Bagga is a television anchor, actress, and social media personality who rose to fame after her stint on Bigg Boss 13. Before entering the entertainment industry, she worked as a news anchor.

Following the show, she went on to build a career as a TV host, actor, and content creator. She has also appeared in several music videos, including Bibi Bamb Returns with JSL Singh.

In 2025, she collaborated with Bigg Boss 18 contestant Digvijay Singh Rathee for the song Beparwaiyaan, which has garnered over 1.8 million views on YouTube.

Shefali also gained popularity for covering cricket matches as a sports anchor and interacting with players.

Additionally, she hosted a reality show titled Loventure: Pyaar Ka Vanvaas alongside Faisal Shaikh. The show, which premiered on JioHotstar last year, revolved around eight influencer couples transitioning from reel to real while surviving in the wilderness.

She enjoys a massive social media presence, with over 5 million followers across platforms. On X (formerly Twitter), she has around 169.7K followers.