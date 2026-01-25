Who is Shefali Bagga? Bigg Boss fame anchor spotted with Yuzvendra Chahal after breakup reports with RJ Mahvash

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Bagga grabbed headlines after she was spotted with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal following his alleged breakup with RJ Mahvash. Speculation surrounding their split surfaced after Chahal suddenly unfollowed Mahvash on Instagram.

The duo was spotted on Saturday evening, January 24, and the clip has been making rounds on the internet.

In the video, Chahal is seen wearing a black shirt and jeans, while Shefali looked striking in a black dress.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Who is Shefali Bagga?

Shefali Bagga is a television anchor, actress, and social media personality. She rose to fame after her stint on Bigg Boss 13. Before entering the entertainment industry, she worked as a news anchor.

After the show’s success, Shefali went on to work as a TV host, actor, and content creator.

She has also appeared in several music videos, including “Bibi Bamb Returns” with JSL Singh. In 2025, she collaborated with Bigg Boss 18 contestant Digvijay Singh Rathee for the song “Beparwaiyaan,” which has garnered over 1.8 million views on YouTube.

Shefali also became popular for covering cricket matches as a sports anchor and interacting with players.

She hosted a reality show titled “Loventure: Pyaar Ka Vanvaas” with Faisal Shaikh. The show, which premiered on JioHotstar last year, revolved around eight influencer couples who went from reel to real while surviving in the wilderness.

She enjoys a massive social media presence with over 5 million followers across platforms. On X (formerly Twitter), she has around 169.7K followers.

Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash unfollow each other

For the unversed, Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash, who were allegedly dating, unfollowed each other a few days ago. Social media users were quick to speculate that the couple has parted ways.

The Indian cricketer also shared a cryptic post that read:

"Not everyone deserves your explanation. Sometimes it’s okay to be silent; let them assume that you are wrong."

Mahvash also posted a couple of cryptic notes on social media. However, the reason behind their alleged fallout remains unknown. Although neither Chahal nor Mahvash openly admitted to their relationship, they were seen together on multiple occasions.

Before his alleged relationship with Mahvash, the Indian cricketer was married to choreographer Dhanashree Verma. The duo got married in 2020, and reports of their separation surfaced in 2022. In March 2025, they officially got divorced.